The Devil Wears Prada Musical opens in Chicago

Lauren Weisberger’s book The devil Wears Prada was inspired by her experience as assistant to the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour. The book was adapted for film in 2006, starring Anne Hathaway like the newly graduated journalist Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as the boss of Runway Magazine, Miranda Priestly. Years later, The Devil Wears Prada debuts as a musical in Chicago, where it runs for five weeks before heading to New York for its grand opening on Broadwayin February 2023. The information is from Vogue.

In production since 2015, the theater adaptation features unreleased songs composed by none other than Elton John and direction by Anna D. Shapiro, winner of the Tony. In the cast, the Broadway veteran (and also Tony winner) Beth Leavel takes on the role of Miranda and Taylor Iman Jones plays Andy.

To the Chicago Sun Times, Jones defended that she does not intend to do an imitation of Anne Hathaway, but that her version brings a new perspective by the fact that she is a young black woman.

The costumes, in the cinema signed by Patricia Field, take shape at the hands of Arianne Phillips, costume designer for Tom Ford’s films and recently nominated for an Oscar for her work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… The piece’s team ensures that fashion remains an essential factor in production, both as a force of expression and as a representation of the times we live in.

In fact, a lot has changed in the publishing market (and in the world, in general) since the release of the film and the story has undergone a transformation so that the piece remains up to date.

“Social Media, #MeToo, Black Lives Matter. We understand that we cannot put the play in the same scenario as 20 years ago. We need to modernize”, comments Elton John, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. In this Chicago preview period, almost no John song or image from the play has been released, but we can’t wait to see what’s next next year, with the grand opening on Broadway.

