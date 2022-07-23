The Hunt is an epic return to the best of the franchise

The Predator: The Hunt is a consistent resurrection of the franchise and will certainly set the alien’s next adventures on more satisfying paths.

In 1987, the public was captivated by an alien equipped with numerous advanced weapons and who hunted humans for mere sport. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, The original Predator was a great success with critics and audiences, being referenced to this day as one of the best science fiction films.

The success of the first feature made the 20th Century Fox financed the sequel as early as 1990, called The Predator 2: The Hunt Continues. Schwarzenegger did not reprise his role as Dutch Schaefer, being replaced by Danny Glover as a protagonist. The franchise wasn’t just limited to feature films, but branched out into books, comics, toys, games, and other media.

In 2010, the third film was released with the title of predatorsstarring a great cast made up of Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Alice Braga, Walton Goggins and Laurence Fishburne. In 2018, it was the turn of the well-known director Shane Black launch your vision of the franchise with The predator.

There was also a major cinematic crossover between the franchises. alien and predatorleading to the release of Alien vs. predator in 2004, followed by Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem in 2007. However, between ups and downs, the saga has never managed to score any other major critical and commercial success since the original in 1987.

From bloodthirsty villain to antihero, the creature has taken on many forms, costumes and personalities as the years have passed. With the 2018 feature having been an absolute failure, resulting in damage to the studio’s coffers, the disneythe new owner of the franchise rights, decided to bet on a low-budget project launched directly to the hulu.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, The Predator: The Hunt is the newest alien monster movie. Set some 300 years in the past, in the world of the Comanche Nation, the plot follows a character named Naru (Amber Midthunder), an indigenous woman who seeks to be recognized as a great hunter.

When an alien threatens his tribe, Naru sets out to protect his people. The film features a cast composed almost entirely of Native Americans and First Nations. The narrative returns to the franchise’s origins and bets on smaller-scale, more intimate and scarier conflicts, rather than featuring a full-scale alien invasion.

Here, as in the original film, humanity is easily overcome. However, the human spirit makes the protagonist gain strength to face her adversities. Quoting Trachtenberg himself, “the ingenuity of a human being who does not give up, who is able to observe and interpret, basically makes him capable of defeating someone stronger, more powerful and better armed”.

Speaking of the director, his directing skills have already been evident in 10 Cloverfield Street, his first feature film. However, even with a limited budget, The Predator: The Hunt enhances all of Trachtenberg’s qualities and places him in the action cinema showcase.

The cinematography and sound work also help define the more intimate tone of the production, which features beautiful settings in the Canadian forests. Although it has a simple and straightforward story, the narrative is led by the consistent performance of Amber Midthunder, who successfully manages to convey Naru’s naivety and firmness, as opposed to the antagonist’s menacing and striking presence.

By successfully emulating all of the core concepts that made the original film a phenomenon, while also presenting its own perspectives and introducing new elements to the saga, The Predator: The Hunt not only is it one of the best science fiction in recent years, but it is the best chapter in the cult film series.

Bloody and fun, The Predator: The Hunt It’s an epic return to the best of the franchise, offering everything fans would want to see and will certainly set the alien’s next adventures on more satisfying paths. Arriving in Brazil through Star+the feature premieres on August 5th.

RATING: 9/10

