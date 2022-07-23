The Mole » Watch the new trailer for “Don’t Worry Honey”

Warner Bros. Pictures presents the new trailer for “Do not worry, dear”, a new psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde. Scheduled for release on September 22 in Brazilian cinemas, the film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine.

The film tells the story of Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), a couple who are lucky enough to live in the planned community of Victory, an experimental city that is home to the top-secret Victory Project workers and their families in the 1950s.

Everyone’s lives seem perfect, but when questions begin to surface, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath a seductive facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why.

For more information about the schedule and tickets, consult the cinemas in your city.

About the movie

New Line presents “Don’t Worry Honey,” directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine.

Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky enough to live in the planned community of Victory, an experimental city that is home to the top-secret Victory Project workers and their families.

The social optimism of the 1950s, championed by the company’s CEO Frank (Chris Pine) — a visionary coach of both corporate and personal life — underpins every aspect of life in Victory, a desert utopia.

While husbands spend all day at Project Victory headquarters, busy with “development of cutting-edge materials,” their wives — including Frank’s stylish partner Shelley (Gemma Chan) — spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and the debauchery of the community.

Life is perfect, with the needs of all residents met by the company, which only asks in return for discretion and unconditional commitment to Project Victory.

But when cracks in this idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something far more sinister lurking beneath an alluring facade, Alice can’t help but question what exactly is done at Project Victory and why. But how much is she willing to lose to expose what really happens in that paradise?

A daring and provocative psychological thriller with stunning visuals, “Don’t Worry Honey” has electrifying direction by Olivia Wilde and heady performances by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, plus a remarkable cast, tailored to the film.

Also starring Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel.

Olivia Wilde directs the film from a screenplay by Katie Silberman, with a screenplay by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Katie Silberman. Produced by Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee. Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke are executive producers.

The director’s creative production team includes two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique; production designer Katie Byron; the editor Affonso Gonçalves; Oscar-nominated composer John Powell; music supervisor Randall Poster; and costume designer Arianne Phillips.

from the editorial office A Toupeira