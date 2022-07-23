The next 11 Marvel movies after Thor 4

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces new characters, makes changes to beloved figures, and brings major developments to the ongoing MCU plot. A success in cinemas, the feature has been dividing the opinion of specialized critics. After Thor 4, Marvel has 11 more movies planned in its release schedule.

Directed and written by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth (Rescue) as the title character. The cast also includes Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Tessa Thompson (Westworld) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight).

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor is trying to find inner peace. However, the Asgardian is forced back into action and recruits Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster to face Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

We’ve listed below the next 11 movies that Marvel will release after Thor: Love and Thunder; check out.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 10, 2022

Marvel’s first release after Thor: Love and Thunder is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film comes after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, which took place in 2020. In the long, Letitia Wright (Shuri) should take on a more important role. The cast also includes Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 16, 2023

Quantumania is the third Ant-Man film in the MCU. Little is known about the film’s plot, but Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) has been confirmed as the villain Kang the Conqueror. The film’s cast includes Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (The Hobbit), Michael Douglas (Fatal Attraction) and newcomer Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) as Cassie Lang. In addition, the film has Peyton Reed directing.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is another project by filmmaker James Gunn. While the film does not open in theaters, Marvel fans can check out the adventures of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder and in the team’s Christmas special, which is due to arrive on Disney+ in December 2022. The film will also feature the debut of Will. Poulter (Midsommar: Evil Does Not Wait) as Adam Warlock. The cast of the feature also features Maria Bakalova (Borat 2) and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad).

The Marvels – July 27, 2023

The Marvels is the sequel to Captain Marvel. The film will star Brie Larson (Carol Danvers), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision). Few details have been revealed about the film’s plot. Given the events of the Ms. Marvel, everything indicates that the production will be set in the present day, unlike the original film, which takes place in the 90s. In addition, the film will once again feature Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion) as Nick Fury.

Fantastic Four – Unexpected

Following Disney’s purchase of Fox, the rights to Fantastic Four and X-Men were transferred to the MCU. At the time, Kevin Feige confirmed his intention to produce a reboot of Marvel’s First Family. Played by John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), a Reed Richards variant, Mr. Fantastic, was introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it is unknown if the actor will return in the official version of the team. The film does not yet have a release date.

Blade – No Prediction

In 2019, Marvel confirmed the production of a Blade the Vampire Slayer movie. In the feature, the character will be played by Mahershala Ali (Moonlight: Under the Moonlight). It is worth remembering that, in a trilogy released between 1998 and 2004, Blade was brought to life by the performance of Wesley Snipes (Daredevil). The Eternals post-credits scene, for example, references Blade’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool 3 – Unexpected

Deadpool, one of Marvel’s most popular antiheroes, was introduced to theaters in a Fox franchise. After a masterstroke by Disney, the rights to the character reverted back to the MCU. Soon, Deadpool 3 will bring Ryan Reynolds as the character. Little is known about the plot, but Marvel representatives have already confirmed that it will be the “first R-rated movie in the MCU”. The film does not yet have a release date.

Captain America 4 – Unexpected

As the events of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series indicate, Captain America 4 will bring Sam Wilson, Anthony Mackie’s character, as the titular hero. After the success of the Disney+ production, screenwriters Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson have been confirmed in the new Captain America movie. Disney did not release details about the film’s plot, but it is believed that it will follow the same themes as the series.

Shang-Chi 2 – No Prediction

In December 2021, Marvel confirmed the production of Shang-Chi 2, the sequel to The Legend of the Ten Rings. The film, it seems, will be set shortly after the events of the first film. With that, Simu Liu (Selling Sunset) and Awkwafina (Eight Women and a Secret) will return as Shang-Chi and Katy. Additionally, Meng’er Zhang (The Witcher) is also confirmed as Xu Xialing, the sister of the titular hero.

Thunderbolts – No Prediction

Through Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the character of Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Marvel has already started preparing the Thunderbolts plot. Seen as a kind of “Suicide Squad of the MCU”, the film will bring interesting developments to the arc of several villains and anti-heroes. The film should feature Wyatt Russell (The Woman in the Window) as the US Agent and Florence Pugh (Little Women) as the new Black Widow.

X-Men – Unexpected

Currently, the most anticipated event in the MCU is the introduction of the X-Men. Sadly, he’s last on the list of Marvel releases. In other words, it may still take a long time to hit theaters. In addition to the mutant theme, Disney did not reveal details about the project. Therefore, we do not know who is in the cast, the content of the story or the characters involved.

