The Walking Dead | Final episodes get bombastic trailer and premiere date

on the panel of AMC at San Diego Comic-Conthe 11th (and final) season of The Walking Dead won a bombastic trailer, filled with nostalgia and recapping great moments of the series and revealing never-before-seen moments from the final episodes.

The production has also revealed the return date for the third part of its final year: october 2.

Come here! The Walking Dead is coming to an end and everything indicates that the last season will close with strong emotions. Released last Sunday, a new teaser brings connection with none other than Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The preview previews the war between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) against Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and the Commonwealth (or Empire). To prepare for battle, a very familiar item is rescued by Daryl in the teaser: the Colt Python revolver, used by Rick Grimes to blow up the bridge in Season 9.

In the new episodes, Maggie and her allies wage war against the remnants of the Reapers, as the Alexandrian community intersects with the new community discovered by Eugene (Josh McDermitt). In addition, the official trailer released by the streaming introduces the new villain of the series: the governor of the Commonwealth, Pamela Milton (Laila Robbins).

The last season of “The Walking Dead” will have three parts, with 24 episodes in total. The first eight chapters will premiere in August 2021, while the second part will premiere in February 2022 and the third by the end of this year. Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others, return to the cast in these final episodes.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” follows the story of the months and years following a zombie apocalypse, along with a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe place. The new season features everyone living in Alexandria struggling to restore it and feed its growing number of residents, which include the survivors of the fall of the Kingdom and the fall of the Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Directors.

In Brazil, the series is shown on Sundays on Star+ and has seasons available on Netflix.

