‘The Walking Dead’ is getting a spin-off series starring Rick and Michonne; Check out the poster!

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was announced that new series derived from the universe of ‘The Walking Dead‘ will be starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurirawho will reprise their roles as Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively.

To promote the spin-off, the first poster of the production was released.

The beautiful art highlights Michonne’s emblematic machete and a map, where we can see the words: “The new world will need Rick Grimes.”

The series, not yet titled, will present “the epic love story of two characters changed by a different world. Separated by distance. By an unstoppable force. For the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, where the war is against the dead… and, ultimately, against the living as well.”

Scott M. Gimplethe franchise’s chief content officer, will serve as showrunner.

The production will have six episodes, which will be released in 2023.

Please note that ‘The Walking Dead‘ will return with the final episodes on October 2nd.

We finish the fight together.#TWD‘s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

Created by Frank Darabontthe series is based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The plot follows a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world that has to face not only the dead, but also the living.

The cast has Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

