The Walking Dead: Series finale gets trailer to make fans cry and last chapters already have a premiere date – Series News

After more than ten years on the air, The Walking Dead approaches its final chapters and gets an exciting trailer at San Diego Comic Con.

One of the most beloved series on television in recent years, The Walking Dead approaches the final moments with the release of the last chapters of season 11. Before the end, the cast and creators gathered at San Diego Comic Con 2022 and the series panel presented fans with an unprecedented trailer, which recalls some of the Rick’s most important moments (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), among other beloved characters in the plot. Watch:

We finish the fight together.#TWD‘s Final Episodes premiere October 2nd on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/ozR7PgFRj9 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

The last eight episodes that will be part of the conclusion of the 11th season also won an official synopsis from AMC, the studio responsible for The Walking Dead: “In the final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to face uncontrollable situations. The impending pressure is heading towards the day of reckoning among all. Will their individual journeys unite them or tear them apart forever?”





When does the finale of The Walking Dead come out?

The third and final part of The Walking Dead season 11 that wraps up the series (although new spin-offs are already confirmed), opens in the United States on October 2, 2022.

While the series finale has yet to arrive, the release of the new trailer has already shaken fans’ hearts – and not everyone is prepared for the upcoming farewell. Check out some of the main reactions:

The Walking Dead trailer… I never thought I would heal so much watching it.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/B563EoJk0A — Vini〄 (@viini28) July 22, 2022

I’m not well after this trailer for The Walking Dead #TWD .

Elijah looks like he won’t survive to save Lydia.

Daryl and Judith lying on the floor

Aaron in danger too.

There my heart, how to bear the anxiety until October. — Erica ❤ (@erikaalves2020) July 22, 2022

I’ve already seen this trailer for the walking dead 50x, it’s too good!!! — lala (@lalagvasc) July 22, 2022

Points in this final trailer for The Walking dead:

What was Ezekiel so scared about, he told everyone to back off

Rosita in despair and no way out

Commonwealth soldiers on Maggie’s side

Judith and Daryl unconscious but it seems that only Daryl wakes up

Aaron will have a new mission — andrey (@Drey4lmeida) July 22, 2022

oh I feel like crying with this panel from the walking dead I wish I was watching it since it’s the last one — Leila🏳‍🌈 (@pricefieldxs) July 22, 2022

If Rick appears in the last episodes of Twd I will declare myself to the boy I like!! #Rick Grimes #TheWalkingDead #amc #TWDFinalSeason @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/AoboDZSVN6 — Karla Fernandes (@KarlaFerndzzz) July 22, 2022

The Walking Dead officially ends in October of this year…. it’s been 12 years following every step that the series took I am not ready! — enzo ⭐⭐ (@Enzo_Caique) July 22, 2022

