There’s Wagner Moura and Marvel star: Meet the cast of Occult Agent – Cinema

Newcomer to the Netflix catalog, Hidden Agent is already a hit on the platform! Produced by the Russo Brothers – the directors of Avengers: Endgame – the spy thriller stands out for its impressive all-star cast, led by Ryan Gosling formed by Marvel stars Bridgerton, Game of Thrones and Brazilian Wagner Moura.

‘A CIA covert agent discovers the agency’s compromising secrets and is hunted around the world by a sociopathic maverick who puts his head on a bounty,’ states the official synopsis of The Hidden Agent on Netflix.

Although it won over subscribers to the platform, the new film divided the opinion of specialized critics. So far, the feature has a 49% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We’ve listed below everything you need to know about the main cast of The Hidden Agent, meet the film’s actors and their characters.



Ryan Gosling – Court Gentry

The Hidden Agent cast led by Ryan Gosling in the role of Court Gentry. Also known as the Sierra Six, the character is a special ops mercenary who, in jail, is recruited by agent Donald Fitzroy – and it doesn’t take long to uncover some of the CIA’s most controversial secrets.

One of today’s most acclaimed actors, Gosling has starred in films such as The Daily Mail, Drive, Blade Runner 2049, Lovers Forever, True Love and First Man. For his performance in La La Land: Cantando Estaes, Ryan Gosling was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.



Chris Evans – Lloyd Hansen

In Hidden Agent, Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, the main antagonist of the film. Leader of a league of professional assassins, the villain described as ‘a true psychopath’. In the spy thriller, Evans shows a very different side to his acting. After all, the actor is used to playing ‘good guys’ and heroes.

You probably know Chris Evans from his performance as Steve Rogers – Captain America – in the MCU movies. The Netflix production represents the star’s first major project after his departure from Marvel. In addition to superhero movies, Chris Evans is in features such as No More American Bully and Between Knives and Secrets.



Ana de Armas – Dani Miranda

In the plot of Hidden Agent, Ana de Armas plays Dani Miranda, a CIA agent who decides to accompany Court Gentry in his battle against Lloyd Hansen and the league of assassins. Described as ‘intrepid and skilled’, the special agent-like character Ana de Armas plays in 007: No Time to Die.

Currently, the actress is preparing for the release of the biopic Blonde, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe. In addition, Ana de Armas has played opposite Chris Evans in the thriller Between Knives and Secrets. Other projects by the actress include Blade Runner 2049, Deep Waters, The Receptionist and Wasp Network: Spy Network.



Billy Bob Thornton – Donald Fitzroy

Veteran Billy Bob Thornton joins the main cast of Hidden Agent as Donald Fitzroy, a senior CIA agent. he’s the one who recruits Court Gentry into prison. The character also serves as a father figure to the protagonist. He even tries to help the mercenary, but ends up involved in a big conspiracy.

Billy Bob Thornton best known for performances in 90s and 2000s films such as Tightrope, Secrets of Power, Armageddon, A Simple Plan, The Last Supper and Love is Expensive. On TV, Thornton starred in the series Fargo and Goliath. The actor is also famous for his marriage to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003.



Reg-Jean Page – Denny Carmichael

British Reg-Jean Page plays Denny Carmichael in The Hidden Agent. The character is described as ‘a senior CIA agent who prides himself on having climbed the organization’s structure and secured a prominent position in a short time’. He is the one who orders the murder of Sierra Six, in order to hide the agency’s secrets.

In 2020, Reg-Jean Page became famous around the world for playing the charming Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the first season of the historical novel Bridgerton, shown by Netflix. The actor also stands out for performances in films such as Sylvie’s Love and series such as For the People.



Jessica Henwick – Suzanne Brewer

In the plot of Hidden Agent, Suzanne Brewer is another senior CIA agent. A partner with Denny Carmichael, she knows that using Lloyd Hansen to hunt Sierra Six is ​​not a good idea. The character warns Denny of the danger posed by the killer, but fails to stop the hunt for Court Gentry.

Jessica Henwick, the interpreter of Suzanne, famous for acting in acclaimed TV series. In Marvel productions on Netflix, such as Iron Fist and The Defenders, the actress plays the heroine Colleen Wing. In Game of Thrones, Henwick gives life as a warrior Nymeria Sand. Furthermore, the actress is in films like Matrix Resurrections and Love & Monsters.



Wagner Moura – Laszlo Sousa

The Brazilian Wagner Moura completes the main cast of Occult Agent as Laszlo Sousa. The character is a professional forger and smuggler. He helps Court Gentry get a fake passport and travel without being tracked by the League of Assassins. However, Sousa also keeps a ‘big secret’.

One of the most famous actors in Brazil, Wagner Moura is known by the international public for his performance as drug dealer Pablo Escobar in the series Narcos. The national audience, on the other hand, knows the actor from films such as Tropa de Elite, Pai, Carandiru and, more recently, Marighella.



Meet the other Hidden Agent cast members

On Netflix, the cast of The Hidden Agent also includes Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Dhanush (Maari), Alfre Woodard (Desperate Housewives), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame), Eme Ikwuakor (Inhumans), Robert Kazinsky ( True Blood), DeObia Oparei (Loki) and Shea Whigham (Fast & Furious).

Hidden Agent is now available on Netflix.

