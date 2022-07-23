Thiago Braz suffers, but advances to the pole vault final at the Worlds | athletics

Thiago Braz is guaranteed in the pole vault final at the Athletics World Cup, but it was not without suffering. The Brazilian jumped at risk of elimination at the height of 5.65m after missing the first two attempts, but hit the 5.75m on the first try and advanced among the top 12.

Owner of a gold and a bronze in the Olympics, Braz has never won a medal in outdoor worlds. The only one he has, silver in Belgrade this year, was in the indoor competition, losing only to Armand Duplantis.

1 of 2 Thiago Braz at the World Athletics Championship — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Thiago Braz at the World Athletics Championship — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

– You think I was calm, but inside I was complicated. I think experience helps a lot in this tight moment – commented Braz.

Thiago arrived in Oregon as third place in the world ranking and the best jump of 5 meters and 95 centimeters. At a good moment, the Brazilian chose to start jumping only from the 5.50m mark, the second in the qualifying phase.

The Brazilian passed with ease in the first half, but not in the second. At 5.65m, Braz missed the first attempt after seeing favorite Armand Duplantis pass the height with extreme ease.

The second attempt at 5.65m was also not accurate. With problems in the race, the Brazilian had difficulty fitting the jump well and went for the squeeze in the second height. In the last chance, the Brazilian made the adjustments he needed, managed to verticalize better and passed without any surprises.

Thiago Braz passes 5.65m on the third attempt

The difficulty at 5.65m did not translate into the next height. The Brazilian passed first in the 5.75m and practically guaranteed a place in the final, the official index is 5.80m, but it was enough to be among the 12 best to advance.

Thiago Braz passes 5.75m in the first attempt and is close to the classification

As only six athletes managed to surpass the mark in group B, Thiago Braz did not need to make a new jump in the 5.80m, guaranteeing himself in the decision to try the first medal in the outdoor world of his career.

Who will also dispute the medal this weekend is the men’s 4x100m relay from Brazil. The team formed by Rodrigo do Nascimento, Felipe Bardi, Derick Silva and Erik Cardoso advanced with the eighth spot with a time of 38s41, the best of the season.

Men’s 4x100m relay team comments on classification and what needs to be improved

Despite having won the spot for having the second best time among the non-classified, the Brazilian team’s record was better than that of the runners-up in the first semifinal, Great Britain, who had 38s49.

2 of 2 Brazil’s relay team, from left to right: Erik Cardoso, Derick Silva, Felipe Bardi and Rodrigo do Nascimento — Photo: Camilo Pinheiro Machado Brazil’s relay team, from left to right: Erik Cardoso, Derick Silva, Felipe Bardi and Rodrigo do Nascimento — Photo: Camilo Pinheiro Machado