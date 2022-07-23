This is the time! iPhone 13 Pro Max with a discount of almost R$ 4 thousand in lightning promo

Sextou with new Smartphone S! The Dawn Offer from Friday (22) to Saturday (23) is nothing less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) with a discount that can reach almost R$ 4 thousand. THE Fast shop does everything, doesn’t it? But beware: this super special price is only valid until 6 am on Saturday. Don’t sleep on point!

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image: FastShop/Yahoo)

at fast

Oh, and if you’ve got one of the latest versions and you’re not sure if it’s worth replacing your iPhone, let’s recap one of the main advantages of the device: this is the biggest upgrade to the Pro camera system to date. That is, even better photos and videos!

Another highlight is the battery life, which won’t let you down anytime soon when the charger is at home (who ever?). Not to mention the Super Retina XDR Display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive experience.

And has A15 Bionic Chip and 5G? Yes he has! And you will be amazed at the speed this combination is capable of providing. Let’s go shopping online? Click here to secure your iPhone 13 Pro Max with the discount!

