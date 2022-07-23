trailers and news you must see

Enjoy geeky stuff: San Diego Comic-Con 2022 happening now, including news, trailers, and teasers for upcoming movies, TV shows, games, toys, and more.

We have selected some of the highlights from SDCC 2022 as we have selected some of the best for you. We’ll add more as the panels roll out over the weekend.

Shazam: Wrath of the Gods



Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to 2019’s Shazam, will bring more magical superhero action to theaters on December 21, 2022. There’s a new trailer During Saturday’s Warner Bros. panel, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu played a pair of very creepy villains.

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2 and a new trailer The prologue gave us another taste of the show. The show takes place in the second age of Middle-earth, and it seems that the great evil Sauron is intent on spreading darkness across the land.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

Chris Pine is a plotter and harp-playing bard, Michael Rodriguez is a barbarian, Bridgerton and Reggie-Jean Page from the Gray Man is a warrior, Justice Smith is a mage, and Sophia Lillis is a shape-shifting druid. They run away in a fun fantasy adventure filled with classic D&D creatures like dragons, shifting beasts, mimes, owlbears and Hugh Grant.

Clip Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur

This fun Marvel cartoon series features a wacky voice cast announced at SDCC: Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke (From Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson, Cobie Smulders, Craig Robinson, Indya Moore, May Calamawy (Moon Knight) , Method Man ( ! ), Wesley Snipes (!!) and astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison (!!!). Laurence Fishburne also stars and participated in the creation of the entire project. Coming to Disney Channel and Disney Plus in 2023, the animated series Diamond White stars Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old supergenius who is partnered with a dinosaur.

Gotham Nights Batgirl trailer

Batman spin-off game Gotham Knights is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on October 25. In the game, you play as Batman’s sidekick robinNight Wing, Red hood Or Batgirl, and a new trailer at SDCC focuses on the latter, aka Barbara Gordon. Gameplay and cutscenes show the crime fighter dressed in purple and yellow showing off his fighting skills, weaponry and glider cape on the streets of Gotham.

I am Groot Trailer

Your favorite tree-based superhero is back Super cute trailer for I Am Groot.

X-Men ’97 release date

Marvel animation A reboot of the iconic ’90s X-Men cartoon It will stream on Disney Plus in Fall 2023.

Spider-Man: Year one release date

Not sure if you’ve heard of this Spider-Man character, but he deserves his own animated series. Spider-Man: New Year Streams on Disney Plus in 2024 and where else.

It means what…? Season 2 release date

Marvel’s animated series It means what…? It will return to Disney Plus in early 2023. The first series set up the multiverse elements that have proved important in recent MCU movies, so season two could be a testing ground for even better things from the MCU.

Marvel Zombies release date

What if…?, one of the episodes took us to a branch of the MCU multiverse dominated by the undead. It’s fully expanded Marvel Zombies animated series on Disney Plus — but not until 2024.

Teen Wolf: the movie trailer

At Full Moon, Teen Wolf transitions from a movie to a TV show and back to a movie. Streaming service Paramount Plus has shown a new trailer for the film, which brings together the cast of the 2011 TV series, including Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Tyler “Superman” Hoechlin. They appeared in 6 seasons of lycanthropic adventures based on the 80’s Michael J. Fox movie, and now they’re adding shadow ninjas and more supernatural action.

National Treasure: On the Edge of History

The Disney Plus TV reboot of the scavenger hunt family adventure will not feature Nicolas Cage, but Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha will appear. The teaser features Lisette Oliveira as a new generation graveyard raider, sorry, national treasure hunter.

prey

The new Predator movie premiered to audiences on SDCC ahead of its August 5 release on Hulu (in the US) and Disney Plus elsewhere.

Beavis and Butt-Head by Mike Judge

Streamer Paramount Plus has released a clip of their reboot of ’90s metalheads Beavis and Butt-Head, which premieres on August 4th.

The Wheel of Time Season 3

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the fantasy series wheel of time, based on the books by Robert Jordan, began airing for a third season before a second season. Amazon announced a series of short films ahead of season two.

andor

Visitors to SDCC will be able to preview upcoming costumes Disney Plus Star Wars Series AndorBroadcast on August 31.

Power Rangers Revealed $132 Dragonzord

hasbro

Hasbro showed the high level $132 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragonzord, CNET revealed Thursday before a Boom Studios panel. Part of Hasbro’s Zord Ascension Project lineup, this Dragonzord can combine with the previous Megazord from that line to form the Super Megazord and Battle Mode.

Upcoming Movies in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC, and More see all photos

