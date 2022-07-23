TRT-CE decision recognizes link between driver and Uber as intermittent

A decision by the 13th Labor Court of Fortaleza recognized as employment relationship the relationship between a app driver and the company Uber. In the sentence, labor judge Vladimir Paes de Castro understands that the parties had a professional relationship that characterized intermittent work. The decision can be appealed.

According to the Ceará Regional Labor Court (TRT-CE), the decision annulled the partnership/service provision contract and ordered the technology platform to write down the work portfolio in the period between March 2018 and April. of 2021. And to pay severance pay, considering that the worker was dismissed without just cause and without the right to ample defense in addition to indemnifying the worker in R$ 5 thousand for moral damagesdue to the arbitrary dismissal and for infringing the General Data Protection Law.

According to the judge, this type of contract would be a new form of labor exploitation, in which the alleged service providerin this case the driver, does not have any benefit and does not have contractual freedom.

“As a rule, these are subordinate workers like any other, subject to the directions of the digital company, working many hours a day in favor of the platform, surviving from their work as an app driver, whose economic activity is entirely managed by the algorithm” , he pointed out.

In the case file, Uber claimed to be “merely a facilitator of the service provider’s meeting with the passenger”. Also according to the company, the fact that the driver receives a higher percentage of the amount paid by the customer (between 75% and 80%, according to the company) would de-characterize the employment relationship.

“Of course, the higher percentage must be allocated to the driver, who in addition to providing the work, as a rule, in a subordinate way, working dozens of hours a week, still has to bear all the costs related to the supply of the vehicle”, said the magistrate. in its decision in response to the company’s claim.

What does Uber say?

Sought by OPOVO, Uber said it intends to appeal the decision that it considers an “isolated understanding and contrary to other cases already judged by Regional Courts and the TST (Superior Labor Court) – the most recent of them in November 2021”.

“In recent years, the various instances of Brazilian Justice have formed consistent jurisprudence on the relationship between Uber and its partners, pointing out the absence of legal requirements for the existence of an employment relationship (onerous, habitual, personality and subordination). there are already more than 2,500 decisions from Regional Courts and Labor Courts recognizing that there is no employment relationship with the platform”, informs the company in a note.

It also reinforces that partner drivers are not employees or provide services to Uber: they are independent professionals who hire the digital intermediation technology offered by the company through the application.

“Drivers freely choose the days and times to use the application, whether or not they accept trips and, even after that, there is still the possibility of cancellation. There are no goals to be met, no minimum number of trips is required, there is no boss to supervise the service, there is no obligation of exclusivity in hiring the company and there is no determination of compliance with the minimum working hours.”

The company says the TST has already acknowledged, in five trials, that there is no employment relationship between Uber and the partners. Among these, the one in November 2021, in which the 4th Panel removed the bond under the understanding that drivers work “without usual and autonomously” and that there is no “legal subordination between the application and the worker”.

Jurisprudence

The Ceará labor court is not the first to understand that there is a labor relationship between drivers and transport app companies. Similar decisions were taken in European countries, which created international jurisprudence, based on the examples of Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

This new jurisprudence understands that it is a new form of exploitation of human work, in the context of the so-called Industry 4.0. The Court of Justice of the European Union has already recognized that Uber’s primary economic activity is the provision of transport services, not a sharing economy platform.

