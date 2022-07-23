Trump should be held responsible for attack on Capitol Hill, congressional committee says

Former US president followed the action on TV without doing anything to stop his supporters and only acted more than three hours later.

EFE/EPA/US PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP TWITTER

Former US President Donald Trump



The former president of United States Donald Trump must be considered one of those responsible for the capitol invasion on January 6, 2021. In a hearing that concluded a series of public presentations on the work of the Congressional investigative committee on the Capitol invasion, congressmen pointed out that all those responsible for the attack, including the White House, will have to “answer for his actions before the courts.” “This will have serious consequences, otherwise I fear our democracy will not recover,” said committee chairman Bennie Thompson.

Two members of the commission summed up the day of January 6, 2021, lived “minute by minute” by Donald Trump, whom they accused of having “failed in his duty” as US commander-in-chief, having done “nothing” to prevent it. his supporters from attacking the Capitol. It was the former president who summoned his supporters to Washington on the day members of Congress certified his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, in the presidential election. Around noon, in an impassioned speech in the heart of the capital, Trump urged supporters to “fight like hell” against the alleged “massive election fraud”.

He then returned to the White House as the mob launched an attack on the temple of American democracy. In the White House’s private dining room, Trump watched the attack on television “while his close advisers and family begged him to intervene,” described Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria. In all that time, he “didn’t pick up the phone once to order his government” to help the police, accused Republican Liz Cheney. Trump took more than three hours to ask supporters to leave Capitol Hill. “I understand your pain,” the then-President of the United States declared in a video posted on Twitter. “But you have to go home now.” According to Bennie Thompson, in doing so, “Trump refused to act because of his selfish desire to remain in power.”

Thompson argues that the former president paved the way for “anarchy and corruption” and must be held accountable for the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. According to Thompson, the former Republican president “tried to destroy our democratic institutions”. Thompson’s statement was given during . “He paved the way for anarchy and corruption,” added the Democratic congressman, who has Covid-19 and participated in the videoconference hearing.

*With information from EFE and AFP