TudoGames: 10 highly anticipated games arriving in the second half of 2022!

The COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down and affected virtually every sector of the globe, including technology. The games industry found itself completely lost with its tight deadlines and looked for ways for entire teams to work from home so that their productions didn’t get stuck. As expected, this caused several delays and even the launch of titles in a completely problematic state. With the improvement of the pandemic and the return of face-to-face work, game development has returned with full force and several postponed productions will finally arrive later this year.

















The year 2022 started with full force, where we had the launch of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Gran Turismo 7. However, the second semester promises to be even busier and full of awaited titles long time. With that in mind, TudoCelular organized 10 games for you to keep an eye on this final stretch of the year. It is worth noting that the titles listed here are in order of release, from closest to most distant. If you haven’t joined the new generation, there’s good news: some of them will be playable on your Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

If you thought any game was left out, let us know in the comments. Enjoy and tell us which of the titles on the list are you looking forward to playing!

10 Saints Row

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC Release date of: August 23rd The Saints Row franchise is returning in a full reboot. The player will have to build the gang from scratch, in the role of leader, with a small group of friends and their decisions will shape their team. The adventure will take place in the fictional city of Santo Ileso, where you will have to define what kind of criminal boss you will be. Drug dealer or arms dealer? You decide. Since it’s the origin story of the Saints, you’ll have complete freedom to write it however you want.

9 Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC Release date of: 1st of september The new adventure in the world of Lord of the Rings has a very different proposal than what players imagined. Instead of controlling heroes or nobler races such as elves, you will assume the role of the despicable creature Gollum. Developed by Daedalic Entertainment, the player will start trapped in Barad-dûr, a fortress of Mordor, where Gollum will find a way to escape, passing through several well-known locations in Middle-earth. In terms of gameplay, the title will be an action adventure with stealth elements, where the character’s abilities (and their personalities!) will be put to good use.

8 The Last of Us Part I

platforms: PlayStation 5 and PC Release date of: September 2nd As stated by director Neil Druckmann at Summer Game Fest, The Last of Us Part I comes with the proposal to be the definitive version of one of the most acclaimed games of all time, which marked the PlayStation 3 generation. According to studio Naughty Dog, the title is a complete overhaul of the original experience aimed at PlayStation 5 and PC, bringing updated visuals, greater fidelity in facial animations, expanded accessibility options and improvements to controls.

7 Splatoon 3

platforms: Nintendo Switch Release date of: September 9 With Splatoon 3, players will find a fun and colorful adventure coming exclusively to Nintendo’s handheld console. The game will bring a new story, familiar and new weapons, a co-op mode and much more. The title is expected to be one of the main Switch titles for this year, promising exciting matches and lots of laughs with friends.

6 Overwatch 2

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch Release date of: October 4th (early access) First revealed at BlizzCon 2019, the multiplayer shooter promises to focus more on narrative than its predecessor with new story missions. As revealed at Xbox and Bethesda’s E3 2022 showcase, Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play and will launch in early access. It will bring new heroes like Junker Queen, who will come equipped with a shotgun as her primary weapon and a giant two-handed axe. The promise is that the game is an evolution in all aspects when compared to the first, being highly anticipated by players for years.

5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC Release date of: October 28 Developed by acclaimed studio Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will bring the legendary Task Force 141 back from the 2019 reboot. Narratively, it will continue the plot of its predecessor, where Captain Price spoke with CIA Special Operations Supervisor Kate Laswell and General Shepherd about the dangerous terrorist Victor Zakhaev. According to rumors, the title will also be darker and more visceral, addressing the violence of drug cartels.

4 Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

platforms: Nintendo Switch Release date of: October 20 Ubisoft and Nintendo will repeat the partnership to bring back their acclaimed tactical crossover. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will bring the heroes back on a galactic adventure to stop the villainous entity Cursa, who wants to absorb the energy of the worlds. This time, Mario and the gang will have the help of faces like Rabbid Rosalina and the Sparks, hybrids of the Luma beings and the Rabbids, to help with the difficult task. The game will also offer players greater freedom of exploration, many secrets and a freer and more dynamic combat system.

3 God of War: Ragnarok

platforms: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Release date of: 9 of November If you played God of War (2018), you were eagerly awaiting its sequel and also, the answer to many questions, such as a Greek god ended up in the Nordic pantheon, married a giantess and had a child. After several controversies and delays, Sony finally confirmed that the title will actually arrive this year. In the plot, Kratos and an older Atreus must prepare to face the goddess Freya, Thor and stop the dreaded Ragnarok, as they travel through new realms like Vanaheim, Svartalfheim and Asgard, in addition to meeting new characters like Angrboda and Odin. It is worth remembering that it will end the Norse saga of God of War.

2 The Callisto Protocol

platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Release date of: December 2 If you are a fan of horror games and Dead Space is one of your favorite games, I recommend that you pay close attention to this title. It probably has what it takes to be one of your favorite games of the year. Developed by first-time studio Striking Distance, the next-gen survival horror will take place in a maximum security prison on Jupiter and promises to be an unstoppable horror filled with violence, shocking scenes and disturbing aliens that will give you nightmares.

1 Hogwarts Legacy

platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Release date of: end of December If you were young when the Harry Potter saga came out, I bet you dreamed of receiving a letter and going to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Unfortunately, the invitation did not come, but you will be able to fulfill this dream differently later this year. Hogwarts Legacy is not a direct adaptation of the Harry Potter books, but it will embrace all of their mythology differently. You’ll be a student at Hogwarts during the 1800s, hundreds of years before the “boy who lived” was born, and embark on an open-world RPG adventure filled with exploration, spells and magical creatures.

