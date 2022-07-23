Turco’s dismissal at Atlético-MG has repercussions in Argentina, Mexico and even Portugal | athletic-mg

The dismissal of Turco Mohamed by Atlético-MG also had repercussions in other countries. Newspapers and portals in Argentina, the coach’s home country, and also in Mexico, where the professional stood out, reported the situation.

Olé, from Argentina, treated the situation as a bomb and recalls that there were protest of one organized on the arrival of the delegation to BH, after a tie with Cuiabá. The report cites the coach’s positive numbers, but also points out that the team did not play as the coach wanted. Mohamed left Galo with 69% of success in 45 matches.

– In addition to the good numbers, it is clear that (Atlético) Mineiro never managed to work as Turco wanted – said part of the Olé report

Several websites in Mexico also reported the resignation of the coach here in Belo Horizonte. Everyone remembers Antonio Mohamed’s successful past for America and Monterrey, and mention teams that are without a coach and could sign him.

– “Turco” could be the object of desire of several teams in the BBVA MX League. One of them could be America, which despite the Apertura 2022 (tournament) being at the beginning, “Tano” Ortiz’s are in 11th place in the overall table and have four points. Another team that, in the event of a change, would have Mohamed on its list, would be Chivas (Guadalajara), a team that sought him out on several occasions – wrote the TV Azteca report.

The newspaper A Bola, one of the most popular in Portugal, also reported the dismissal, drawing attention to the fact that the departure took place after a stumble against Cuiabá, coached by Portuguese António Oliveira.

The portals and newspapers in Argentina and Mexico mention the dispute, in ten days’ time, of the quarterfinals of Libertadores against Palmeiras.