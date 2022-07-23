Two members of Vasco’s commission do not sign an opinion and prepare a document on SAF risks | vasco

At the opinion of Vasco’s Special Commission on 777 Partners’ proposal for the purchase of SAF, announced this Saturday, the lack of signature of two of the 15 members responsible for analyzing the contracts calls attention. The benefactors Alexandre Bitencourt and Luís Manuel Fernandes prepared another document pointing out the risks of the process and which will serve as a basis for discussion in the Council of Meritorious.

– We prepared a separate opinion that was filed today (Saturday) at the club, pointing out what we understand to be “critical risks” of the operation. This opinion will serve as a subsidy for the deliberation of the Council of Meritorious on the matter – said Luís Manuel Fernandes to the ge.

The main critical risk that Luís Fernando refers to is that there are no effective guarantees that the SAF will maintain high investments in football after the period of initial contributions, that is, after 2026.

– We do not recommend passing or failing. We only point out the critical points for the partners to form their judgment and opinion about it. Due to the changes made to the club’s Bylaws this year, it will be up to the members to deliberate in the AGE on the creation of the SAF, regardless of the positions of the Council of Meritorious and the Deliberative Council – pointed out the benefactor.

In the opinion of the Special Commission, the members point out that there is a minimum investment commitment of 777 in football until 2026, with pre-determined values ​​for 2022 and 2023 and, from 2024, the minimum investment corresponds to the highest value between “a certain percentage of 777’s annual net revenues from the previous year or a fixed amount, which is considerably greater than the largest football budget the CRVG has ever had in any year in its history”.

As of 2027, however, what is stated in the document is that “SAF will use its best efforts to (a) have and annually approve a Budget that comprises a Football Budget that is always among the five largest budgets in Brazilian football. , or (b) presents sporting performance, thus considering the achievement of national and international classification goals and titles”.

Luís Manuel Fernandes was the chairman of the commission created by the Council of Meritorious to monitor the proposal to reform Vasco’s statute for the creation of the SAF. He was a pre-candidate for president in the club’s last elections, but ended up supporting Luiz Roberto Leven Siano, the name of the opposition, in the election.

