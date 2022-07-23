Vasco’s players’ notes in the defeat to Vila Nova

Thiago Rodrigues [GOL]: it still fails on the way out of the goal, but it wasn’t much demanded. He only made one save. Note: 5.5.

Gabriel Dias [LAD]: the side even started well, with more freedom to go up to the attack and made the disarm in the best chance of Vasco in the first half. In the second stage, he missed Vila Nova’s goal, with Rafael Donato climbing on top of him to open the scoring. He left in the 27th minute of the second half. Note: 2.5.

Quintero [ZAG]: had good interceptions and security behind when triggered and ended up responsible for Vasco’s departure at various times. Note: 5.5.

Danilo Boza [ZAG]: player with more correct passes in the game, the defender did well in one more chance in the starting lineup. Very safe, but he lacked the use of the quality he has in his passes to break the opponent’s line. Note: 5.5.

edimar [LAE]: leader in tackles, player missed a few passes, but almost compromised in the first half on the ball that ended up being recovered by Figueiredo and then lost again by Pec. Lance ended up in Vila’s dangerous move. Note: 4.5.

Zé Gabriel [VOL]: the performance of the midfielder did not justify the choice of Maurício Souza for him to start playing at Serra Dourada. Zé Gabriel did not qualify the ball out or the defensive aerial ball of the team. He left in the 26th minute and is suspended for the next match. Note: 2.5.

Andrey Santos [VOL]: Had a good number of tackles (3) and was again the most hunted player on the field, suffering four fouls. Once again, he was practically alone in building the team. Note: 5.0.

baby [MEC]: Substituted in the 37th minute of the second half, the midfielder had Vasco’s best chance of the game, but he wasted it kicking over the goalkeeper when the score was still 0-0. It was his only shot on goal. He still missed many passes, with the worst use of the team in the matter. Note: 3.5.

Gabriel Pec [ATA]: the attacker touched the ball 10 times at Serra Dourada, but again made a mistake in his decisions, losing the match in one on one. He tried two shots, but didn’t bring danger to the opponent’s goal. He was substituted in the 8th minute of the second half. Note: 3.0.

Figueiredo [ATA]: returning from injury, the striker was on the field until the 8th minute of the second half. He even helped in the defensive recovery, with two tackles, but he was in debt up front and left the game with two submissions. Note: 4.0.

raniel [ATA]: Unlike the last round, Raniel did poorly in Serra Dourada. He had just one header in the second half and contributed little up front. Note: 3.5.

Entered:

palaces [MEC]: the midfielder took the place of Figueiredo to play in the winger and took little part in the game. Note: 3.0.

Erick [ATA]: entered Pec’s place and didn’t change the game on the side at all. Note: 3.0.

Leo Matos [LAD]: replaced Gabriel Dias and did not compromise. He hit every pass he tried. Note: 5.0.

Juninho [VOL]: it even started well, but followed the team’s tone, without resources to change the game’s history. Note: 4.5.

Eguinaldo [ATA]: entered at the end of the match and had little time on the field. No grade.