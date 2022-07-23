Veron reveals Abel’s advice before going to Porto

This Friday, Gabriel Veron was made official as reinforcement of Harbor after leaving the palm trees and revealed Abel Ferreira’s advice about the Portuguese team. The striker spoke about the conversation he had with the coach of Verdão, who admires the coach of the dragonsSergio Conceição.

“He [Abel Ferreira] He said it was a very strong, difficult championship. You spoke very well of Mr. [Sérgio Conceição], that I was going to find an excellent coach, an idol for him. I heard what you had to tell me, I’m going to take it to help me and be fine always”, said the 19-year-old.

“Abel made it very clear that he [Sérgio Conceição] he was far more demanding than Abel himself. When a person is demanding, he wants the best for you – Abel was a person like that with me. I think this will help me not only on the pitch, but as a man, off it,” he added.

Gabriel Veron, who said goodbye to Palmeiras this week, signed a contract until 2027 and also celebrated the agreement with Porto: “I think I made a great choice and, when I heard the proposal, I didn’t want to hear any more. I came very happy, with very high expectations. I want to show what I know and add to the team.”

At 19 years old, Veron was rated as one of the great promises of Verdão’s base categories. The athlete was constantly monitored by clubs abroad and, after three seasons in the professional squad, he will have his first opportunity in Europe.

To count on Gabriel, Porto will pay around 10 million euros (R$ 55 million) – Palmeiras will have to count on 75% or 80% of this amount. Initially, the club alviverde would have 60%, since another 40% belonged to Santa Cruz-RN.

For the professional cast of Palmeiras, Gabriel Veron played 97 matches, with 14 goals and 14 assists. Since 2019 in the team above Verdão, the striker has won two Libertadores (2020 and 2021), two Paulista Championships (2020 and 2022), a Copa do Brasil (2020) and a Recopa Sudamericana (2022).

Gabriel Veron played his last game for Palmeiras on Monday, against cuiabá, at Allianz Parque. On the occasion, he said goodbye to the club scoring the winning goal by the minimum score.

