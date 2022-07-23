Verstappen shows Red Bull strength as he leads FP3 at French GP – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT F1 FRANCE GP FREE TRAINING FRIDAY | briefing

Formula 1 has ended its preparation for qualifying which, within a few hours, defines the starting grid for the French GP. On Saturday morning (23), the third and final free practice at Paul Ricard’s track and under the heat of Le Castellet, Max Verstappen finally showed the speed of Red Bull and led.

For a good part of the 60 minutes of action, Ferrari was on soft tyres, but far from repeating the performance especially in FP2 on Friday. It was far from the times, even though the track conditions were very similar to the previous day. Max Verstappen led on medium tyres, which created certain doubts about the strategies of each team.

In the final ten minutes, however, the qualifying pace finally kicked in. Ferrari even appeared to have everything under control and took the lead, but it only lasted until Verstappen came out on soft tyres. It was at this moment that he recorded 1min32s272 while Charles Leclerc complained about tire wear and showed his strength in the fight for pole position.

The punished Sainz, who will start from the end of the grid, was in second place, but 0s354 behind. Charles Leclerc, who is suffering from serious problems with tire wear, was 0.637s slower and took third place. Lewis Hamilton slipped in front of Sergio Pérez and was fourth. George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda completed the top-10.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all the activities of the French GP weekend. Soon, the classification is scheduled for 11 am (Brasília, GMT-3).

Max Verstappen: favorite for pole? (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out how LT3 went:

Another day of Formula 1 track activities at Paul Ricard, in the Marseille metropolitan region, and another day of extreme heat. With the temperature hovering around 30°C, the track passed 50°C and reached 52°C for the third and final free practice before qualifying.

With permission to take to the track, Sergio Pérez was the first to accelerate on Saturday. The Mexican had a difficult Friday, with the right to play in FP1 and finish only in tenth place in FP2. Along with him, Kevin Magnussen and Lance Stroll at the beginning of the track training, far from being crowded.

The news that followed was of punishments. Ferrari had announced that it would change a component of Carlos Sainz’s engine and thus make the Spaniard lose ten places on the starting grid. Since he would have a penalty anyway, he decided to change everything and push Sainz to the back of the grid. Haas did precisely the same with Kevin Magnussen.

It took more than five minutes before Pérez finally took the first timed lap of the day. Red Bull opted to start training on medium tires with both Pérez and Max Verstappen, who would come to the fore soon after. Mercedes would come next and use the soft tyres.

This weekend, the tire range is intermediate and cuts the C1 and C5, respectively the hardest and softest of the year. This week’s softs are the C4, with the C3 as medium tires and the C2 as hard tyres.

Lewis Hamilton tries to straighten the Mercedes car for qualifying (Photo: AFP)

Even punished, Magnussen was on soft tires on the track and was also the first to pass straight through one of the corners, Le Beausset. Then Ferrari also painted on soft tires when Verstappen had the lead with a time of 1min32s837. Lewis Hamilton was 1s7 slower than the Dutchman and was amazed. “1s7? Dammit…” he said. On Friday, the seven-time champion said Mercedes had regressed in France compared to what it had at the Austrian GP two weeks ago. Hamilton’s pace was practically identical to George Russell’s, which proved to be a real performance.

Despite still using medium tyres, Verstappen was riding quite strong and was running in 1min32s808. Sainz jumped to second, but even with the soft tires he was still 0s4 behind and even farther away from the previous day’s lap.

Away from the first places, Charles Leclerc draws attention for an escape with the right to spin at the entrance of Bendor curve. In the wide escape area, he had no more problems, but he rolled and rolled. Lance Stroll also expressed himself with problems: he said that a lot of wind was passing through the helmet’s visor.

With 30 minutes of practice, Verstappen led and counted with Sainz, Pérez, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Magnussen, Lando Norris, Hamilton and Guanyu Zhou in the top-10.

Hamilton improved and moved up to third place shortly after braking with gusto and wearing down the previous set of tires. Gasly was right behind and was ahead of fellow Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, normally the target of complaints, was now the one complaining. After approaching Nicholas Latifi around one of the corners, he complained that the Canadian had acted “so dangerously” by slowing down. Tsunoda even had to take his foot off the track.

Kevin Magnussen was punished and starts back there on Paul Ricard (Photo: Haas)

Speaking of Latifi, now with the updated Williams car, the driver put on soft tires and moved up to sixth place. Alexander Albon came in tow and approached, but stayed right behind. Williams gave the feeling of being renewed with the news brought to the car, although performance in FP3 is always an unknown.

After a quick yellow flag that the broadcast didn’t show exactly what it was about, it was time to really look for qualifying laps. Red Bull had both cars in the pit lane when Ferrari had Sainz accelerate for real. The Spaniard turned 1min32s626 and took the lead.

Time for Red Bull to return to the soft tire track, while Leclerc lamented that the tires were worn out by the second lap. There, Verstappen obliterated the Spanish rival’s time. With 1min32s272, he took the lead and showed that the speed is available to the red-taurus car.

No one else would get close to Verstappen, but he had more to record than whoever was far away. Aston Martin has warned that Sebastian Vettel was out of the second half of practice due to damage to his car early on. In fact, the four-time champion only ran 11 laps – for comparison, Pérez was the morning mileage champion, with 25 – and he was the last. With 12 laps and in the penultimate place, was Mick Schumacher, who did the opposite way: it took about 23 minutes to go to the track to start his participation while Haas made adjustments.

F1 2022, French GP, Paul Ricard, FP3:

1 M VERSTAPPEN red bull 1:32,272 23 two C SAINZ Ferrari 1:32,626 +0.354 14 3 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:32,909 +0.637 20 4 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:33,255 +0.983 22 5 S PEREZ red bull 1:33,293 +1,021 25 6 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:33,376 +1,104 18 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:33,505 +1,233 18 8 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:33,558 +1,286 19 9 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:33,669 +1,397 16 10 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:33,751 +1,479 19 11 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:33,788 +1,516 17 12 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:33,841 +1,569 16 13 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:33,869 +1,597 18 14 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:33,872 +1,600 20 15 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:33,911 +1,639 19 16 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:34,031 +1,759 23 17 AND OCON alpine 1:34,122 +1,850 18 18 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:34,177 +1,905 20 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:34,222 +1,950 12 20 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:34,536 +2,264 11

