‘Very big club that fights for important things’

O Corinthians reached an agreement with the Argentine Juniors fur midfielder Fausto Vera.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, the 22-year-old midfielder showed himself enchanting to defend the colors of Helmbut emphasized that the deal is not closed yet.

”Nothing has been confirmed (with Corinthians). The papers have not yet been signed. It’s a very big club and obviously it’s a beautiful challenge, mainly because I’m fighting for important things”, said the player.

Cristian Malaspinapresident of the Argentine club, confirmed to the ESPN.com.br that the agreement for the purchase of Vera was worded at a meeting that took place this Friday (22).

A source heard by the report assured that the numbers offered by Timão to Argentinos Juniors exceeded 4.5 million euros (about R$ 25.2 million) for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Now, the contract is being seen by lawyers and only details remain for the deal to be concluded.

Fausto Vera plays as the first midfielder, was present at the Olympic Games Tokyo in 2021 and was scouted by the club’s Cifut (Football Intelligence Centre). Its main characteristics are strong marking, good long passes and mid-range shooting.

In the current season, the steering wheel adds 27 games, 5 goals and 4 assists.