Viola Davis is in “Black Adam”

Viola Davis reprises her role as Amanda Waller, the unscrupulous leader of the Suicide Squad, in “Black Adam”, the upcoming DC Comics debut in theaters. The original trailer shown at Comic-Con International, in San Diego, recorded the participation of the actress, who curiously was cut from the version made available on YouTube.

Warner gave no explanation for its presence in the film or its cut in the trailer released to the general public.

The preview shows only the confirmed characters from the production, emphasizing the clash between Black Adam and members of the Justice Society, who make their film debut – Aldis Hodge (“The Invisible Man”) in the role of Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (” Thieves”) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Crusher, and Pierce Brosnan (“007 Die A New Day”) as Mr. Destiny.

The cast also highlights Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”) as Adrianna Tomaz (Mighty Isis’s civil identity).

The initial script is by Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage: Total Destruction”), the direction is in charge of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Sem Escalas”) and the premiere in Brazil will take place on October 20, the day before the release in the USA.