Viola Davis joins the cast of Black Adam

During San Diego Comic-Con, Dwayne Johnson and members of the creative team behind Black Adam announced that Viola Davis will have a cameo as Amanda Waller.

In addition, there are speculations that Jennifer Holland will appear as Harcourt, but we had no mention of that at the convention.

‎It’s worth remembering that David will star in a series of the character on HBO Max, and while specific plot details are kept under wraps, sources from Variety mention that it will be built from the appearance in the last episode of Peacemaker.‎

‎For those who don’t remember, Waller’s daughter and spy Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) publicly exposes her mother for her work with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad at Belle Reve Prison.‎

‎Davis will also produce alongside James Gunn, with Christal Henry (Watchmen) taking care of the script.

‎The actress is one of the most acclaimed modern-day TV stars, winning an Emmy (out of four nominations) for her role in the ABC drama series How to Get Away With Murder.

‎Currently, Davis stars in the limited series The First Lady like Michelle Obama.‎

black adam is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil, with Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Water) in the direction.

The main cast brings Dwayne Johnson like Teth-Adam, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (007: Against GoldenEye) as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) as Adrianna, Noah Centineo (A Perfect Date) as Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell (Gatunas) as Cyclone.

Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the DC Comics character, great antagonist of Shazam!, having his origin story explored in the long, and revealing his past as a slave in the Kahndaq country.

Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.