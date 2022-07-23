





Viola Davis reveals childhood of extreme poverty in memories Photo: Disclosure / ABC / Modern Popcorn

“You ugly black girl. You’re ugly as hell…. Go fuck yourself…”, screamed with hatred the boys who were chasing little Viola Davis at school, at age 8, while throwing stones, bricks and what they found around the school. front. The girl, with her shoes punctured, darted home like a sprinter. Who today sees the actress Viola Davis as the powerful African queen in The Woman Kingwhich opens on September 16th in foreign theaters and on the 22nd in Brazil, cannot imagine the past of this successful actress in her hometown of Central Falls, in the freezing state of Rhode Island.

Winner of an Oscar, an Emmy Award, two Tony Awards and four SAGs, one of the most awarded black actresses in Hollywood, a graduate of the Julliard School – the most prestigious university of the arts in the United States -, at the height of her fame, decided to expose the vulnerabilities of a life marked by human miseries, such as racism, extreme poverty and domestic violence, in his autobiography in search of mewhich has just been released in Brazil and has already become the best-selling non-fiction book by the Record group at the Bienal de São Paulo.

As Viola herself tells in a blunt interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey in the documentary Oprah and Viola: A Special Eventgives Netflix, the memoir was written during the pandemic, in a time of isolation. Viola, considered twice by the magazine Team as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, she wrote her story to heal her wounds and free the girl who was cursed in childhood.

Violence wasn’t just at school. Many times, Viola protected her mother, Alice Davis, from the violent abuse of her father, Dan Davis, especially when he was intoxicated. In the book, the actress narrates the moment when, with her sister Danielle in her arms, she faced her father screaming after he injured her mother with a piece of glass.

Among the actress’s strongest memories is that of the rat infestation in the apartment, where there was no heating and, sometimes, water and electricity were cut due to non-payment. “In fact, mice were such a serious problem that they ate my dolls’ faces. I never, ever went into the kitchen,” writes Viola.

There is also an explicit speech about the shame that haunted her in childhood and adolescence for having wet her bed until she was 14 years old, leaving a strong odor of urine on her clothes and in the house, because there was no money to buy soap. In this passage, she states that there are always some “angels” in life who appear to help us. In this case, she mentions the school teacher, who in addition to providing clothes and food for her and her sisters, also taught her about hygiene and self-care.

If it is possible to speak of rescuing Viola Davis from a perverse reality, she gave herself to art. “The moment I did the first skit, at age 9, I realized this had the ability to heal me,” she told host Oprah. The characters, as she recounts in her autobiography, gave her the chance to exorcise her demons.

It is possible to expound on several brilliant scenes from her career, with Viola playing Ma Rainey in The Supreme Voice of the Blues. The actress tells a remarkable scene, when opposite Denzel Washington in A Boundary Between Us, in which, when crying, he let his nose run on purpose, giving greater veracity to the drama. “The characters of A Boundary Between Us were real to me, they were my life,” he writes.

Viola has made and remade herself many times, as she confesses in the book. She married Julius and adopted the girl Genesis. At the end of the biography, and here’s a spoiler, it translates: “The imperfect but blessed sculpture that is Viola is still developing and being polished. My elixir? I’m not ashamed of myself anymore.” With her writing, Viola presents us with her strength and courage.

THE VULNERABILITY OF THE ACTRESS IN THE CHARACTERS

Every character we play forces us to get in touch with our wounds. In my youth, I experienced a frightening level of different forms of sexual abuse. It was a basic knowledge that our goal in life was to fight sexual predators – including nannies and neighbors – even before we knew of the existence of this term. It was a side effect of poverty, of parents too busy with our survival to fully protect us. The ‘ugly black’ label allowed these predators not to see me as human, as a child. I was a sexual fetish, a shameful stain they couldn’t admit to themselves or the world. I used this for Annalize. The wounds, mixed with her intelligence, strength, and success, felt right. The fact that she was married to a white man, was having an affair with a black man, and was bisexual made her complex for me.

Some roles expose your vulnerability. Annalize Keasting was one of them. I needed to make peace with who I was. I was a black woman in her late 50s in a leading TV role. And the buzz about my choice was already starting. ‘Who will take you seriously in this role?’ Who would take not just her seriously in this role, but anyone who looks like her?’ That’s what I heard.