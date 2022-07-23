Walking Dead ends in November, but refuses to die

The Walking Dead was once the most-watched show on American pay TV, averaging 14.3 million viewers per episode in its fifth season. Now, the series is just a shadow of its past, with less than 2 million people viewing each chapter. The end scheduled for November 20, however, is still far from the end of the franchise.

As revealed during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (22), the producers are preparing a spin-off focused on the love story of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). The characters’ return, which would take place in three theatrical films announced in 2018, will now take place on TV, in the same place where they first appeared.

But Rick and Michonne aren’t the only Walking Dead stars who will continue to appear even after the original series comes to an end. The franchise’s producers plan several attractions to keep the undead on TV, squeezing the Robert Kirkman-created comic to the last drop.

The next series to hit TV will be Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology production that will tell six different stories during its first season. The cast includes Terry Crews, Danny Ramirez, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Daniella Pineda, among others.

But the most awaited episode by fans must be the one starring Samantha Morton, which terrified the heroes of the mother series like Alpha. The series is expected to show the character’s past, back when she was still called Dee, and how she became the villain we all know. Tales of the Walking Dead opens in the US on August 14. The series should arrive on AMC Brazil the following day, as with Fear the Walking Dead.

Do you think it’s over? None of that! Three beloved characters from The Walking Dead will continue their adventures in their own series. Isle of the Dead will feature Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as protagonists, and will see the two exploring the island of Manhattan, New York, which has been overrun by zombies. As the characters hate each other – the antihero killed Glenn (Steven Yeun), after all – the attraction promises, at the very least, an interesting dynamic.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) will migrate to Europe in his as-yet-unnamed series. The producers’ initial idea was for the spin-off to follow the biker and Carol (Melissa McBride) together, but the actress had to drop out of the project because she didn’t want to move to the Old Continent and be away from her family.

“Moving to Europe proved logistically impossible for Melissa at the time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead universe will continue to grow and expand in exciting ways and we look forward to seeing Carol again in the near future.”

In addition, Fear the Walking Dead has been renewed for an eighth season, with no premiere date yet. The new episodes will not feature Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia, the only one who was on the series from the beginning. To make up for her absence, the producers brought back none other than Kim Dickens – who plays Madison Clark, Alicia’s mother.

Robert Kirkman has already stated that he imagines The Walking Dead has enough stories to make it to episode 990,000. Depending on the will (or greed?) of the producers, it is quite possible that the franchise will come close to that number. As a tough undead, she can agonize, but she refuses to die.

Do you still follow The Walking Dead? Are you going to watch any of the new series? Which character would you like to see an attraction of its own?