Wesley Snipes is in the cast

Disney launched, this Thursday (21), the first look at the Moon Girl and Demon Dinosaur animated series, from Marvel.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

With a complete scene of almost 2 minutes, apparently from the first episode of the animation, the video follows the super genius Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), only 13 years old, and your T-Rex (Fred Tatasciore) of 10 tons.

the duo will be protecting the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York against the dangers, in a way based on the hit comics.

Marvel also announced that the series will feature a star-studded cast of voicesincluding the eternal blade, Wesley Snipes.

In addition to him, Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Cobie Smulders (S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill from the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The official synopsis explains that “Lunella accidentally brings the Demon Dinosaur to present-day New York City through a vortex of time“.

Moon Girl and Demon Dinosaur is scheduled to debut in 2023on Disney Channel and Disney+.

watch (in English):

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

Moon Girl and Demon Dinosaur is from Marvel

Marveltoday is synonym for superheroesbut the walk was long since 1939 until nowadays.

Created by Martin Goodman still as Timely Comicswhich would later be called Atlas Comicsthe publishing house was built brick by brick by the minds of geniuses like Steve Ditko, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee – the latter would become a symbol of the publisher -, among many others.

since the decade of 1960, established a mostly healthy rivalry with DCwhere the exchange of influences and artists is frequent.

You marvel heroes usually have a more humanized profile in relation to those of the “Distinguished Competition”, with names such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Avengers, X-Men and an infinity of characters appearing in its catalogue.

In 2008, everything changes with the launch from the first Iron Man movie. It wasn’t Marvel’s first film adaptation, but it was the origin of an extremely ambitious project what became known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the most popular film franchise in cinema history.

Since 2009, Marvel is controlled by Disneywhich raised even more the level of all the company’s productions, from comics, through films, series and animations.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!