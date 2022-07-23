What has changed in Real Madrid and Barcelona since last season

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play their first derby of the season this morning, in a friendly game in the United States, and should have different formations compared to the last confrontation, for the Spanish Championship, with a 4-0 thrashing of Blaugrana in the heart of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Famous for signing millionaires and assembling galactic squads, the Merengue team bet on maintaining its starting lineup and was discreet in the ball market. On the other hand, Barça put aside their financial problems and opened the coffers to bring in famous names, such as strikers Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

In this way, the friendly confrontation in the Allegiant stadiumin paradiseNevada (USA), should have a Real Madrid very close to the Spanish champion team and the Champions League, and a Barcelona full of news, especially from the middle forward.

Host in this morning’s duel, the Merengue team signed just two players this window, midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni – who was at Monaco – for 80 million euros, and defender Antonio Rüdiger, who came free of charge from Chelsea.

Another four athletes return from loan, but have an uncertain future at Real, including Brazilian striker Reinier, who was at Borussia Dortmund. Full-back Álvaro Odriozola (Fiorentina) and forwards Kubo (Malloca) and Borja Mayoral (Roma) complete the list.

On the other hand, the Madrid team has already said goodbye to some athletes, such as the Brazilian Marcelo, who is free on the market, and the Welsh striker Gareth Bale, who migrated to the MLS. Real did not renew the contract of midfielder Isco and transferred, free of charge, striker Jovic to Fiorentina. Defender Víctor Chust was bought by Cádiz for 1 million euros (R$ 5.3 million).

Real Madrid’s Eder Militao disputes the ball with Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Image: NACHO DOCE/REUTERS

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, should assemble a team that has been significantly modified compared to last season’s. The Catalan club moved the ball market a lot and brought in a goalscorer to try to put the team back on the path to titles. After months of negotiations, Barça announced the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, who was at Bayern Munich. The expectation is that the Polish debutant precisely in the classic.

In addition, the Blaugranas took the Brazilian Raphinha from Leeds United, England. The young striker already showed what he came for and scored a great goal in Barça’s last friendly, against Inter Miami.

Raphinha, from Barcelona, ​​celebrates the goal scored by the team in the rout against Inter Miami Image: Playback/Instagram

And do not stop there. Barcelona also announced the arrival of defender Christensen (Chelsea) and midfielder Frank Kessié (Milan), free of charge, and paid 5 million euros (R$ 27.6 million) for young midfielder Pablo Torre, 18 years old, who was at Racing Santander.

Three other players return on loan: goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (Galarasaray), midfielder Pjanic (Besiktas) and attacking midfielder Aléx Collado (Granada).

On the other hand, Barcelona had a long list of dismissals at the end of last season. The Brazilian side Daniel Alves did not have his contract renewed and agreed with Pumas, from Mexico. Defender Lenglet was loaned from Tottenham. Already Adama Traoré and Luuk de Jong return to Wolverhampton and Sevilla, respectively, after the end of loans with Barcelona.

Tonight’s game will be Real Madrid’s first this season and Barcelona’s third, who add a draw and a win. The Merengue team will still have two more friendlies next week, against América-MEX and Juventus. Already the calatães have matches scheduled against Velha Senhora and NY Red Bulls.