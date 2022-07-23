What to expect from MIUI 13.5? See what’s new in Xiaomi’s interface

Xiaomi is already working on MIUI 13.5, which should be released by the company now in the second half of the year. While the solution is still in beta, some very interesting features are already appearing in the tests of the system, which will be based on Android 13 in its final version.

In addition to bringing several new features that will also be in pure Android 13, Xiaomi’s modification for its phones will also have features that go beyond the pure version of Google’s system. Check below some of the news that will be in the final version of MIUI 13.5.

Incognito mode

Source: XiaomiUI



Browsing privately on mobile will be a simple task in MIUI 13.5. Xiaomi’s new interface promises to bring a shortcut that will make it easier to activate the mode that restricts data collection while using the smartphone.

According to the builds released so far, the incognito shortcut will be available in the system shortcuts area, just swipe down from the home screen. When activated, the function will limit the capture of information from the device, restricting the possibility of recording audios, for example.

Ease of use with one hand

An interesting design novelty that can already be seen in MIUI 13.5 is the improvements in using the interface with just one hand. With cell phones getting bigger and bigger, Xiaomi has made some modifications to make using the device more comfortable.

MIUI 13.5 will bring more condensed fonts and shortcuts that make it easier to use with one hand

The MIUI 13.5 camera app now has a smaller, more condensed font, which brings elements closer together, making it easier to access features with just one hand. Another application that already brings the philosophy is Notes, which has improved the division of windows to make content more accessible.

Improvements in notifications and windows

The new version of MIUI will also feature improvements to notifications and app windows. According to the builds that have come out so far, the interface will support app warnings in bubbles, showing updates in floating windows on the screen.

Speaking of windows, MIUI 13.5 also promises to bring a redesigned look to the operating system’s pop-ups. Permissions and sharing windows will get a fresh look and will be repositioned for ease of use.

In addition to the news mentioned above, MIUI 13.5 will also feature security enhancements and visual improvements, as usual in updates of this type. However, the brand has yet to confirm when the update arrives, and as the software is under development, many changes could take place until the full release.

Still, you can already check which Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones should receive MIUI 13.5. Check out the full list here!