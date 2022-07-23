what’s coming in the space race and what we’ve done so far





Representation of the Space Launch System rocket, the “heart” of the Artemis program (Image: Reproduction/NASA) Photo: Canaltech

The space race, which has fueled the popular imagination since the 1950s, is in full swing again. After years, government agencies and private companies plan to once again take Humanity to the Moon and other planets.

The new chapter of this new saga took place this week, when NASA (National Administration of Aeronautics and Space) released its forecast to take astronauts to the Moon again. It will be in mid-2025, as part of the Artemis space program.

Artemis 1 will fly this year, in a window between August 29 and September 5. There should be no astronauts on board: the idea is to test the SLS (Space Launch System), NASA’s “giant rocket”.

In 2024, Artemis 2 will carry a human crew closer to the Moon. The following year, Artemis 3 is finally expected to land on the satellite with astronauts on board.

In parallel, other agencies in Europe, China and India, in addition to companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, maintain a full schedule of launches for the coming months and years. See some of the most anticipated.

SpaceX: Crew-5, 6 and 7

On September 1, NASA and SpaceX will launch the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). It will carry astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. The rocket will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Next year, Crew-6 and Crew-7 are expected to take astronauts to the ISS respectively in April and an unspecified period. Elon Musk’s company is also targeting Mars, but the plans are more vague. The company intends to carry out the first orbital test flight of the Starship in 2022, with the intention of using this spacecraft in the future to colonize the Red Planet.

Photo: Disclosure / NASA

Rosalind Franklin, from the ExoMars project

Despite being scheduled for 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) “Rosalind Franklin” robot vehicle, which aims to investigate evidence of ancient life on Mars, is expected to launch in September this year. According to the agency’s director general, Josef Aschbacher, the tension with Russia will not hinder the program. He argues that space cooperation and political conflicts should be separated. In 2021, the robot underwent maintenance and testing.

ariane 6

The forecast for the Ariane 6 rocket, also from ESA, was to be launched later this year, but the date may be moved to 2023. Aschbacher even stated that it is the agency’s most important launcher and needs to be inaugurated soon. The rocket must carry heavy payloads that will orbit the Earth, such as military communication satellites. It performed well in the last critical test, done this year.

japanese lunar module

SLIM, an acronym for Intelligent Module to Investigate the Moon, is a probe incorporating research into precise landing and the first lunar mission from Jaxa, the Japanese space agency. These studies help to develop the capabilities needed for future missions to the Moon and open up the possibility of exploring other planets. The launch is scheduled for April 2023.

Chandrayaan 3: India to the Moon

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chandrayan 3 mission intends to repeat the operation of the Chandrayan 2 lunar mission, where there was a glitch in the landing guidance software, but will only include a fixed module and a rover (which explores the surface) equal to Chandrayan 2. The spacecraft is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Rashid: UAE vehicle on our satellite

The Rashid Rover, from the United Arab Emirates, was equipped with the most modern technologies and is distinguished by its ability to withstand the temperature of the lunar surface, which drops to minus 173 degrees Celsius. It also has 3D cameras, advanced motion system, sensors and communication system powered by solar panels.

In June, President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the details of the mission and stated that it will provide around 10GB of recorded material, scientific data and images to the global scientific community. The mission could reach the Moon as early as November this year.

Russia should not be left out of the new race to the moon

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, is also planning the lunar mission Orel, with a human crew expected to take place in 2025. The idea is to place its own space station there. Before that, in September this year the Luna 25 mission is expected to leave a module to drill into the satellite’s ground.

From the 1960s to now: Cold War out, billionaires in

NASA’s recent announcement of the Artemis mission came on a special week for exploring the universe, amid 53 years since the Apollo 11 mission. On July 20, 1969, it became the first manned voyage to the Moon. So far, Apollo 17 was the sixth and last manned flight to the satellite, in 1972.

The new space race, however, has a new facet. Before, there was the geopolitical dispute of the Cold War, between the US space agencies and the then Soviet Union. Now private companies like SpaceX, Boeing, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin seek funding from these agencies to finance their technologies and be partners in missions.

The pretensions are also not only in Earth orbit or on the Moon, but in probes for other planets in the Solar System and even colonization of them is considered. Current technology allows for better material use, with reusable rockets.

SpaceX’s Crew-4 was the fourth manned flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft and was launched in April this year. Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, the company’s main rockets, have missions planned until 2026.

Blue Origin, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, focuses more on sub-orbital space tourism, with a few minutes’ drive for civilians to see Earth from the outside. In June of this year, the Brazilian Victor Hespanha participated in a company trip. He achieved this in a lottery for NFT buyers by the Crypto Space Agency (CSA).

NASA shines again with James Webb telescope

More recently, NASA’s James Webb Telescope also had its first images released. The equipment is able to capture new details about distant planets, stars and galaxies, with images much clearer than those of telescopes on Earth.

NASA’s so-called “rockets” also stood out, such as the Vega-C, launched in July this year from the Kourou space base in French Guiana. It is designed to launch satellites from 300 to 2500 kg for science and Earth observation missions.