WhatsApp has pirated copies deleted from the Google Play digital store

It is no wonder that several technology companies have been discussing online security measures. This happens because groups of hackers are constantly able to break into systems. As such, protection barriers need to be continually updated as the knowledge of these cybercriminals grows, formulating new scams.

Recently pirated versions of WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging applications in the world, have been identified. The copies featured numerous features, attracting victims from various countries, and even backup compatibility with the official app. The initiative of Google Play, responsible for hosting digital products and services on Android devices, was to exclude these analogous tools.

Risks involving internet privacy raise awareness of security measures

Will Cathcart, one of those responsible for the official network, claimed that the developers found malware hidden in a counterfeit version. Despite the warning, unfortunately many people ignore the dangers linked to these cheap alternatives, such as data leakage and even threats, aiming for financial advantages.

The option, in this case, was to permanently ban those resources that offer viruses in different ways. WhatsApp’s head of service points out that the accounts have also been permanently deleted, aiming at everyone’s privacy. In addition to these actions, everyone should read the terms and conditions and be guided with information about all downloads performed.