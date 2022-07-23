‘WhatsApp Phobia’: Excessive app use affects your mental health; understand | Social networks

“WhatsApp phobia” is the term used to describe the anxiety that the messenger’s sense of emergency can provoke. Notifications that don’t end, groups and chats accumulated without response, bombardments of news and other scenarios show how the app, once used to facilitate interactions, now seems to charge for socialization. There are about 120.5 million active users in Brazil alone, according to data from Comscore, a global media measurement and analysis company. Due to the app’s high popularity in the country, it’s not difficult to understand how limits can be forced here – even if virtually.

Instead of practicality, the numerous alerts issued by the app can bring despair – which, in turn, can cause FoMO (“Fear of Missing Opportunities”, in free translation), anxiety disorders and even other mental health problems. In addition, the lack of native features to limit contact on the service – such as taking “online”, for example – are also obstacles. For this, users end up resorting to APKs, such as WhatsApp GB, which can put personal data at risk. Understand, below, how WhatsApp can affect your mental health and how to avoid it.

According to Comscore’s “Digital Trends and Behaviors 2022” report, Brazil is in second place in the ranking of countries with the highest number of active WhatsApp users – and it is worth mentioning that it is second only to India, one of the most populous in the world. world. According to the study, 56% of the Brazilian population – that is, more than half – have the application installed on their cell phone.

Therefore, the Meta messenger goes far beyond being just a channel for simple message exchanges. Thanks to the speed of information flow, conversations can literally define the course of daily life, with constant demands from home, work, school, college, gym and other environments.

But what does this mean for mental health?

Professor Luiz Mafle, PhD in Psychology from PUC Minas and University of Geneva/Switzerland, explains that social networks, in general, have functions (such as likes and comments) that make people dependent on their use. This dependence, according to the expert, would be caused by the activation of triggers – such as for constant approval, for example. “All the time you will be looking to know if you have been recognized through a like or new message, and it makes you feel like you belong in a group”.

In this sense, the expert explains that virtual platforms create a “reward” system, which first increases stress and generates anxiety by waiting for a message, for example, “and when it arrives, it’s like a relief”. But as the process repeats itself over and over, it starts to actually cause anguish – and that’s what happens with WhatsApp and the constant messages received on messenger.

“What used to be a feeling of reward, becomes an aversive feeling because of the excess stimulation that the person has been receiving over time. So, in this way, psychological illnesses can be caused, such as stress, burnout, anxiety, and including depressive processes”, says Mafle.

Luiz also points out that, in the specific case of WhatsApp, the discussions generated are also motivations, as they reproduce a sense of conflict. This is the case of disagreements over politics, football and religion.

“[Pesquisadores] discovered that this is the strongest trigger we have [a sensação de conflito]. So, we put ourselves in discussions so that we can give the right answers and feel that we are really fighting with someone else, that we are defending ourselves. So we end up spending hours on the app – and the social network wants us in it, not out,” he says.

He then clarifies that, with each new conflict, the person wears out more and more, and a “cycle” is created. Therefore, it is really possible for the user to develop an aversion to the application, since he starts to feel charged to use it. Therefore, the person decides to avoid or stop using the service as a solution.

How does this affect life beyond the screen?

According to Mafle, despite being a virtual world, our brain understands that it also functions as “real life”, and does not differ. Thus, online communications can affect our feelings and behaviors in the same way, so that “even in moments away from screens, our head doesn’t leave them”.

Users, therefore, start to act with more and more influence of cyberspace, and give even more importance to it than to the offline world. “If you don’t post on social media, that wasn’t a truth. So, the person feels obliged to share their life with other people to be able to prove that they did something. As if everyday life lost its value because it wasn’t shared on networks social”.

But after all, how to avoid this anxiety of networks and WhatsApp?

Native features can help circumvent this situation, such as limiting the use of app categories on Android and iPhone (iOS) smartphones. To do this, on the Apple device, go to “Settings” > “Usage Time” > “App Limits > “Add Limit” > select at least one application type > tap on “Add” and then set the time. It is also possible to restrict specific software, just open “Usage Times” > press on “Device Name” > “Most Used” and choose the app. On Android, perform the procedure from the “Digital well-being” tool.

Another feature built into iPhone (iOS) cell phones that can be useful is “Sleep Time”, located within the Alarm app. It lets you set a “wake-up and sleep” time and issues a reminder to let you know about the set goal when it gets close. Then lock your cell phone until the next day. In this sense, you can take advantage of the function to set a time to be without using your cell phone.

Still, WhatsApp’s own settings can also be interesting, such as removing notifications from all conversations or simply muting contacts and groups “forever”. Both functionalities serve to establish limits within the messenger and avoid being disturbed, without necessarily having to stop using the application.

