WhatsApp will stop operating ON THESE models; is yours on the list?

WhatsApp has been the most used messaging application by Brazilians for many years, perhaps because of its features, simplicity or dynamism. The fact is that we have become so attached to this tool that today it is difficult to imagine a future in which it is not part of informal communication.

Unfortunately for some people, this can come true. Well, unless they decide to switch braces. Because? It was recently announced that the app will stop working on some devices. According to its developers, some models are old too much to accommodate the new features.

But what really seems to bother the team and what is the real cause for these phones to no longer be able to run WhatsApp is that the most outdated systems will not be able to run the security system part of the application.

In other words, they will not be able to properly protect user data. In addition, it is also known that other technical problems would arise with a little more time. As such, the company thought it wiser to leave these devices behind and not risk going ahead with this security flaw.

Devices that cannot run The messaging app will soon come from a variety of brands, but what they all have in common is that they are quite old. This is the case of the Iphone 6S, for example, which was launched in 2015. There is also the Samsung S3 Mini that was launched ten years ago.

Below is the complete list of cell phones whose owners will no longer be able to access WhatsApp.

apple

iPhone 6S;

iPhone 6S Plus;

iPhone SE.

LG

Optimus F7;

Optimus F5;

LG Lucid 2;

Optimus L3 II Dual;

Optimus F5;

Optimus L5;

Optimus L5 II;

Optimus L4 II Dual;

Optimus L5 Dual;

Optimus L3 II;

Optimus L7;

Optimus L7 II Dual;

Optimus F6;

Enact;

Optimus F3;

Optimus L7 II;

Optimus L4 II;

Optimus L2 II;

Optimus Nitro HD;

4X HD;

Optimus F3Q.

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite;

Galaxy Xcover 2;

Galaxy Trend II;

Galaxy SII;

Galaxy Core;

Galaxy Ace 2;

Galaxy S3 mini.

Huawei

Ascend G740;

Ascend D1 Quad XL;

Ascend Mate;

Ascend P1 S;

Ascend D Quad XL;

Ascending D2.

If your device is among those mentioned, the most advisable thing is to look for a more recent model. It is worth remembering that the application will stop working on cell phones as soon as the new update of the same arrive.

Although some people already have access to the new update, it was only made available to a few users as a form of testing, but it will soon reach the general public.