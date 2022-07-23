Why did the Friends actress refuse to participate in The Big Bang Theory?

Many fans do not know, but the actress Jennifer Aniston was invited by Kaley Cuoco to make a special appearance in The Big Bang Theoryhowever, declined the colleague’s invitation.

In an interview with an American website, Cuoco was asked which actress she would most like to see in the nerd series, and her immediate response was “Jennifer Aniston”.

Penny’s interpreter explained:

“I love Jennifer Aniston! She is also my style icon. She is the nicest woman in the world.”

In the sequence, she revealed that she always saw the actress in friends as a model since childhood and said he was sad that he couldn’t convince her to participate in at least one episode in his series.

The reason for the refusal was not disclosed, but the reason is believed to have been scheduling conflicts and other contractual obligations. Kaley managed to get other people into the series

In addition to being remembered for its main cast, another brand of The Big Bang Theory were the participation of big names in science and technology such as bill Gates, Elon Musk and even the great scientist Stephen Hawking.

While not all fans know it, Kaley Cuoco was responsible for some of the show’s big cameos, such as the actor’s William Shatnerinterpreter of Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

Shatner would only have agreed to make an appearance on the series because he was friends with Cuoco, as revealed by producer Steve Holland.

“By the final season, he already knew Kaley Cuoco. They had acted together in a commercial. When I called him, the first thing he asked me was if I would have a scene with Kaley.”

all episodes of The Big Bang Theory and friends are available on HBO Max.

Divorce Helped Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

The actress revealed that her divorce from Karl Cook, with whom she was married for three years, helped her to perform in her new series, which is also available on HBO Max.

“The saddest moment for me was the scene where Cassie ends her relationship with Marco (Santiago Cabrera). It felt too real, and it was too soon for me. I was having a total meltdown,” she explained.

“It wasn’t pleasant. Everyone was always saying, ‘Oh my God, this performance is so good!’ And I was like, ‘Was it? Because I think I was just being myself!’ It was like therapy,” explained the actress.

