Wide Leg conquered the wardrobe of celebrities and promises to be among the trends

The piece of the moment won the hearts of fashionistas celebrities. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and even Nicole Kidman surrendered to the trendy pants of the street style and now it’s a matter of time for the item to be reproduced by major brands and end up selling out in stores.

Some say that the pants wide leg – wide-legged and low-waisted – has already gone through its moments, but it still promises to remain high in the coming seasons. To help you assemble looks with the piece, we brought the productions of celebs to inspire you:

Hailey Bieber wearing wide leg (Photo: Playback)

One of the most important figures in the street style it’s Hailey Bieber. The model and entrepreneur is always on top of trends and is always “launching fashion”, and is usually seen with a different combination of wide leg.

Kendall Jenner wearing a wide leg in a tailoring suit with a vest (Photo: Reproduction)

Unlike Hailey – who is seen with the denim piece –, Kendall Jenner has a preference for the tailored version, which makes the look a little more elegant. The model loves to combine the pants with another trend of today, the tailoring vest.

Nicole Kidman wearing wide leg jeans (Photo: Playback/Just Jared)

Nicole Kidman was seen on the streets of Paris, during Haute Couture Fashion Week, with a more basic and unpretentious look. The actress paired the pants with a blouse in the “little black” style. The key point of production was the accessories.

Zoey Deutch wearing a tailoring set, with wide leg pants (Photo: Reproduction)

If you like a look full of fashion information and full of elegance, do like Zoey Deutch. The actress was spotted with a sophisticated and fashionable black ensemble. The white accessories complemented the production.

Zendaya wearing wide leg tailoring (Photo: Playback)

And the production of Zendaya cannot be forgotten, who is always on top of the trend. During a visit to a set of filming to see Tom Holland, her boyfriend, the actress appeared with a stripped down version of the pants wide leg tailoring, combined with a blouse cropped and a moccasin.

Featured Photo: Hailey Bieber, Zendaya and Nicole Kidman wearing wide leg pants. Playback / Just Jared