Will Pouler, Adam Warlock Actor, Confirms Attendance at SDCC 2022 ~ Marvel Universe 616

For those who had doubts about what we can find next Saturday at the Marvel Studios panel, already know that the third Guardians movie is already guaranteed. In an interview with This Morning, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Poulter talked about his time in the role of Adam Warlock, also teasing an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I was a fan, and actually, not just saying that, I was a huge fan of Guardians specifically, within the Marvel world. I’ve always admired this cast so much and I’m so grateful to have had the chance to work with them,” said Poulter. “I think Guardians have their tongue firmly planted in their cheek, and that was a really fun thing to experience as well. James [Gunn], the director, is a very funny guy. The cast is all very funny, so comedy is a big element of that.”

When it comes to the setting on set, Poulter shared that “You know what, from the outside looking in, it’s really, really scary. And I was quite intimidated, but everyone was so nice, and the set really had the spirit of a sort of indie comedy or something, which was really cool and made it all feel very grounded, and everyone is genuinely adorable.”

With San Diego Comic-Con kicking off, many fans are wondering if they’ll see Vol. 3 make an appearance at Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel. While not literally admitting it, Poulter let it slip that he would be “heading to Comic-Con soon” when discussing his new role in the Marvel universe.

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji, Nico Santos, Maria Bakalova and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Gravedigger



