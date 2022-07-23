Will removing the cell phone from the charger before 100% will damage the device? Look

There are several urban legends about which we are curious to know if there is a basis of truth in the statements. Did old video games really hurt TVs? Is getting in the water after a meal really bad for you? Is taking a cold wind enough for us to catch the flu?

And one of those well-known legends here involves something we’re side by side pretty much all day: cell phones. Yes, everyone knows that an item well sensitive one of them is the battery. Who doesn’t die of fear of doing something wrong and damaging the device’s battery? Having to send it in for repair never comes cheap!

Perhaps this fear has contributed to the creation of a legend known to many people: is it dangerous to unplug your cell phone before the battery reaches 100% charging?

Because of the busy routine, many people end up putting their cell phone to charge just a little. Just that little bit that’s enough for them to get through the rest of the day without dying completely. This has become super common, but there are those who blame the habit a lot.

Does this “fear” really have any basis?

To answer this, we first need to delve into the device information. Practically every cell phone currently has its battery made of lithium, as this is a product that turned out to be perfect for fulfilling this role and whose useful life can be counted from cycles.

Imagine that every time we fully charge a cell phone we will have a full cycle. That means, for example, if we charge half the battery… we spend half a cycle, right? So, no matter how much you charge the battery, the wear on it will always be the same.

This will happen regardless of the rate at which you decide to charge your phone.

The idea that a battery can become “addicted” if not fully charged is something that was real in the past. pastbut because of the material used to produce them these days, that doesn’t happen anymore.

If you want to know what care you should take so that your battery lasts longer and without any kind of problem, the recommended thing is never to let it reset and turn off before recharging.

If the cell phone has already given the alert that the battery is low, that’s it! That’s the time to load it. Modern cell phone batteries tend to last around 400 cycles. When it reaches this level, it is likely to take longer to charge, but it will “die” much faster. Then it might be better to replace it.