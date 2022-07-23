With one less, Cruzeiro beats Bahia by Serie B and keeps 100% in Mineiro

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Stnio celebrates the goal that gave Cruzeiro the victory over Bahia in Mineiro Cruzeiro once again proved its strength as home team. With one less since the 18″ of the second half, when Eduardo Brock was sent off, the celestial team overcame adversity and beat Bahia by 1 to 0, this Saturday (23), in Mineiro, in the opening of the return of Serie B Brazilian championship. The young striker Stnio, 19, who made his debut for the club this afternoon, scored the only goal of the match – in the 22nd minute of the final stage, minutes after Brock received the red card. As a result, Raposa maintained its 100% performance at home in the national competition.

The victory makes Cruzeiro expand even more its advantage in the leadership of Serie B. The celestial team now has 45 points – nine more than vice-leader Grmio and 17 more than Sampaio Corra, 5th place, first outside the G4. On Monday (25), Tombense measures forces with Operrio, in Ponta Grossa-PR, and be able to overcome the club from Maranhão.

After several weeks of consecutive games, Cruzeiro is once again free to rest and train at Toca II. Raposa’s next match is scheduled for Saturday (30), against Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina.

The game

The balance marked the first half of the direct confrontation between Cruzeiro and Bahia. Owners of solid defenses, both clubs managed to close spaces well and avoid a large volume of chances. The visitors had the best of them, at 18′, when Ra infiltrated the area and forced Rafael Cabral to make a great save from close range.

With more offensive volume – 7 shots against 3 -, Cruzeiro stopped in Bahia’s defensive system, which set up a line of five and another of four without the ball. Mistaking the decision, Raposa even tried to build from the sides, but only reached Danilo Fernandes’ goal in the 8′, when the goalkeeper saved Edu’s shot.

If in the first stage the game reserved few emotions, in the second the plot was quite different. At 18′, Eduardo Brock was expelled from the game after a foul on Copete in midfield. The defender was the last man in the heavenly defense. The red card, however, seems to have served as fuel for Cruzeiro.

Three minutes later, in the 21st minute, Bruno Rodrigues finished with the midfielder’s precision, Danilo Fernandes spread the ball and, in the rest, Stnio – who made his debut again with the Cruzeiro shirt – rocked the Mineiro’s net. 1 to 0.

With one more player and behind on the scoreboard, Bahia threw itself into the attack. In the 26′, in Dav’s submission, and in the 33′, in an attempt by Rodallega, Rafael Cabral made great saves and avoided the draw of Bahia. In additions, the celestial goalkeeper still had luck. Rodallega hit the post. Shirt 1 saved again at 51′, in the last move of the match, to guarantee another three points for Cruzeiro.

CRUISE 1X0 BAHIA

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Machado and Eduardo Brock; Geovane, Pablo Siles (Wagner), Neto Moura (Pedro Castro) and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Stnio), Bruno Rodrigues (Leo Pais) and Edu (Breno). Coach: Martn Varini (assistant)

Bahia

Danilo Fernandes; Didi, Gabriel Xavier and Luiz Otvio; Andr (Igor Torres), Rezende, Mugni (Rodallega), Daniel and Matheus Bahia (Jacar); Ra (Copete) and Matheus Dav. Coach: Enderson Moreira

Goal: Stnio (at 22’2ºT)

yellow cards: Luvannor, Neto Moura, Stnio (Cruzeiro); Mugni (Bahia)

red card: Eduardo Brock, at 18’2º (Cruise) : Eduardo Brock, at 18’2º (Cruise) public: 49,066 Income: BRL 1,649,181.04

Reason: 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and horrible: July 23, 2022 (Saturday), at 4 pm

referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA/SP)

assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)