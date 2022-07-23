With the participation of the players, Atlético-MG approaches Cuca

Cuca has always been among the main names of Atlético-MG when choosing a replacement for coach Turco Mohamed, however, there was fear that the Brazilian champion coach and the 2021 Copa do Brasil champion would refuse the invitation to return to Cidade do Brasil. Rooster. Initially, the coach from Paraná was not thrilled to lead the alvinegra team about seven months after leaving the club, but the situation changed in the afternoon, when several Atlético players called Cuca and asked him to accept the Atlético’s proposal.

Whether on the initiative of the athletes themselves or on the recommendation of the board, the fact is that the strategy worked very well. Cuca was touched by the affection shown by the cast he directed last year, when he won three out of four possible titles. Convinced by some of the leaders of the Atletico squad, the coach gave authorization for his agent, Eduardo Uram, to finalize the negotiation with the board of Galo.

As the conversation about values ​​and contract time went very well, Atlético’s management believes that the negotiation will have a happy ending for the fans, who see in Cuca the ideal name to take over the team in this final stretch of the season. The internal expectation is that the coach’s return will be confirmed even before the game with Corinthians, this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Cuca is a coach very identified with Galo, after all, they were two very successful passages for the Minas Gerais club. In total there were 224 matches in charge of the team, which makes him the 5th coach with the highest number of games for Atlético. In addition, the Paraná native is the most successful coach in Atletico’s history, with six titles won in total: Libertadores, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and three Mineiros.

While it doesn’t agree with Cuca, the team will be directed by Lucas Gonçalves, who is a permanent member of the club’s technical committee. Incidentally, this process is not new within Atlético, since Lucas Gonçalves commanded the team in some matches of Mineiro last year, before Cuca arrived in Cidade do Galo to replace Jorge Sampaoli.