Worker or machine? The 10 occupations with the highest (and lowest) chance of disappearing in Brazil

  • Laís Alegretti
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Insurance agents, drivers and store clerks are among occupations most likely to be automated.

More than half of the occupations that exist in Brazil today could disappear in about two decades. This is the conclusion of Brazilian researchers who used a model from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) as a basis and adapted the calculations to the reality of the Brazilian labor market.

They calculate that 58.1% of jobs in the country could disappear in about twenty years due to automation, considering existing technologies. The study advances in relation to other surveys by including informal jobs, in addition to those with a formal contract.

The study concludes that workers in the informal sector are more likely to see their jobs replaced by machines than those with a formal contract.

At the request of BBC News Brasil, researchers linked to the consultancy IDados and the ISE Business School surveyed the ten occupations most likely to be replaced by machines, in addition to the ten that are less “threatened” by technological advances.

