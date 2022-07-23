Works may leave cities in Greater Curitiba without water next week. See affected days and locations

The next week has several works scheduled by Sanepar to improve the water supply system in Greater Curitiba. Several cities may run out of water. See the schedule:

Sanepar informs that on Monday (25th) it will carry out work to improve the production of the Passaúna Water Treatment Station, which will affect the water supply in the districts of Araucária and Curitiba.

The service will be carried out from 8 am to noon, and the return of supply will occur gradually, with normalization until 22 pm.

AFFECTED REGION

Araucaria: Waterfall, Centro, Iguaçu, Campo Redondo, Palmital, Botiatuva, Barigui, Thomaz Coelho, Capela Velha, Sabiá, Tindiquera, Coastal, Waterfall, São Miguel, Pottery, Jardim Las Vegas, Arvoredo, Jatobá, Panamérica and Jardim Atenas.

Curitiba: Campo Comprido, Cidade Industrial, Mossunguê, São Miguel, Augusta, Butiatuvinha, Cascatinha, Orleans, Santa Felicidade, São Braz and Santo Inácio.

The area covered has about 46 thousand properties, but customers who have a water tank at home may not be affected by the shortage.

Also on Monday (25) the network will be interconnected in Curitiba, at Rua Eduardo Pinto Rocha, which could affect the water supply in Bairro Alto.

The service will be done from 8:30 am to noon, and the normalization of supply is scheduled for 2 pm.

Also on Monday (25) there will be a scheduled shutdown of electricity in Tunas do Paraná, which will affect the water supply in the city. The stop will be from 1:30 pm to 4 pm, with supply normalization scheduled for 6 pm.

On Tuesday (26), preventive maintenance will be carried out at the Jacob Macanhan reservoir, in Pinhais, which will affect the water supply in neighborhoods of Quatro Barras and other cities in the Metropolitan Region.

The service requires that the treated water tank be completely emptied, and will be carried out from 8:30 am to 5 pm. The return of supply will occur gradually, with normalization until 8:30 am on Wednesday (27).

AFFECTED NEIGHBORHOODS

Four Bars: Graciosa, Our Mrs. Das Graças, Jardim Menino Deus, Jardim Creplive, Patrícia, Maria Alice, Pousada 4 Barras, Centro, Jardim Pinheiros, Jardim Patrícia, Jardim Orestes Tha, Vila São Pedro and Bosque Merhy.

Campina Grande do Sul: Eugênia Maria, Vila Chacrinha, Vila Sta.Cecilia, Jardim Graciosa, Jardim Paulista, Jardim Nossa Senhora das Graças, Joana Olimpia, Timbu Houses, Santa Rita de Cassia, Oswaldo Florêncio and Vila Cosme.

Colombo: Canguiri, Atuba, Colônia Faria, Rincão, Guaraituba, Monte Castelo, Bella Vista, Industrial Park, Mauá, Palmital, Atuba, Vila Zumbi, Campo Pequeno, Guarani, Maracanã, Monza, Rio Pequeno, São Gabriel, Osasco, Roça Grande and Curitibano.

Curitiba: Bairro Alto, Tarumã, Capão da Imbuia, Atuba, Bacacheri and Jardim Social.

Pinhais: Alto Atuba 1 and 2, Emiliano Perneta 1 and 2, Centro 1 and 2, Palmital 1 and 2, Rural, Estância Pinhais 1 and 2, Weissópolis 1, Vargem Grande 1 and 2, Vila Amélia, Sete Vilas and Iapar.

On Wednesday (27) he will carry out maintenance on the pipeline that transfers treated water between the Arujá and Tatuquara reservoirs, which will affect the water supply in the districts of Araucária and Curitiba.

The service will be carried out from 9 am to 18 pm, and the return of supply will occur gradually, with normalization until 9 am on Thursday (28).

AFFECTED REGION

Curitiba: Campo de Santana, CIC, Ganchinho, Pinheirinho, Sítio Cercado, Tatuquara, Umbará and Caximba.

Araucaria: Waterfall, Campina da Barra, Coastal, Iguaçu and Tindiquera.

The area covered has about 58,000 properties, but customers who have a water tank at home may not be affected by the shortage.

Also on Wednesday (27) it will replace equipment in the distribution network in São José dos Pinhais, which will affect the water supply in neighborhoods of the city.

The service will be carried out from 8 am to 2 pm, and the return of supply will occur gradually, with normalization until 11:30 pm.

Neighborhoods affected: Aristocrata, Centro, Zaniolo, Braga, Cruzeiro, Aguas Belas, Ouro Fino, Afonso Pena, Águas Belas, Independencia, Boneca do Iguaçu, Iná, Aviação, Guatupê, Rio Pequeno, Bom Jesus, Italy, Colonia Rio Grande, Pedro I live, Santo Antônio and Coastal.

The area covered has about 25 thousand properties, but customers who have a water tank at home may not be affected by the shortage.

On Tuesday (26), the network will be interconnected in Mandirituba, which may affect the supply in part of the Lagoinha neighborhood.

The service will be done from 2 pm to 5 pm, and the forecast is that the normalization of supply will take place around 6 pm.

On Tuesday (26) the network will be interconnected in Pinhais, which may affect the water supply in Vargem Grande.

The service will be done from 8 am to noon, and the normalization of supply is scheduled for 2 pm.

On Tuesday (26), he will carry out maintenance on the Contenda well, which could affect the supply throughout the city.

The service will be done from 9 am to 2 pm, and the forecast is that the normalization of supply will take place around 20 pm.

On Tuesday (26) it will make network interconnections in Curitiba, which may affect the water supply in the Center, Santa Felicidade, Bairro Alto, Novo Mundo, Campo Comprido and Lindóia.

The service will be done from 8:30 am to 5 pm, and the normalization of supply is scheduled for 8 pm.