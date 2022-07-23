You how to get the RG, CPF and CNH on your cell phone

Your personal documents, such as CPF, ID, driver’s license or even a SUS card, are they easily lost? It is very common that, due to a distraction or accident, some document is lost, causing great concern to the owner. But calm down, the situation can be resolved in a very practical way.

Digital versions of personal documents have been increasingly used in the country, which brings more practicality and more security to users. Check below which documents can be accessed by cell phone.

List of documents that have their digital version

ID

O General Registration (RG) it can be accessed in its digital version in the applications made available by their respective states. Just download it and register as requested. It is worth mentioning that to have access to the virtual model, it is necessary that the physical document has the QR Code.

Digital Work Card (CTPS)

Workers can also issue their work card through the digital CTPS application. The platform is available for Android and iOS, and can provide information about labor records, PIS/PASEPemployment contract, among others.

voter registration

Citizens can access their voter registration through the e-Título application. To access it, the user must provide some personal data, such as CPF number and mother’s name, for example.

CRLV and CNH

Both digital versions can be issued by the same application, the Digital Transit Wallet. The virtual model can also be used to prove the vehicle’s licensing.

SUS card

The popularly known ‘Carteirinha do SUS’ can be accessed through the Conect SUS app. It contains all the information about the document, in addition to providing access to the patient’s health history, test results, among others.

CPF

The Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) can be accessed digitally through the CPF digital app. Through the platform it is possible to view a copy of the document and a button for the government service channel.