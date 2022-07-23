YouTube begins to unify videos, albums and music from all artists into a single channel

YouTube started on Thursday (21) a new way to find music and other content from your idols. From now on, the platform will bring together the songs, albums and videos of all artists in a single environment, the “official artist channel” or “theme specific channel” generated through algorithms.
It is not uncommon for the same artist to have several channels that they manage independently, in addition to cases in which a singer or band has separate profiles from the one offered by the label itself. This can confuse fans and detract from the social network’s video experience, so a unified channel is more than convenient.
The platform is asking all artists to unify their content — across different channels — across their official channels. YouTube explains that subscriptions and notification permissions are automatically transferred to centralized profiles; old sub-channel subscriptions are inactivated.
You can still find them under the “Search” tab. However, they will no longer display the “Subscribe” button.
The artist’s official channel has been available to users for several months, but the social network “darling” of Brazilians has started to make this tool more comprehensive, so that all artists have a dedicated environment to promote their work.
Theme-specific channels
If an artist has a short repertoire and their content has few views, in addition to not meeting YouTube’s video quality requirements, the Google automatically generates a “theme-specific channel”.
“Using algorithms, YouTube discovers the central themes of content and uses this information to develop collections of an artist’s videos,” explains the YouTube support page. Theme channels also include user-generated content such as concert videos, interviews, and more.
