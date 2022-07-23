YouTube begins to unify videos, albums and music from all artists into a single channel

YouTube started on Thursday (21) a new way to find music and other content from your idols. From now on, the platform will bring together the songs, albums and videos of all artists in a single environment, the “official artist channel” or “theme specific channel” generated through algorithms.

It is not uncommon for the same artist to have several channels that they manage independently, in addition to cases in which a singer or band has separate profiles from the one offered by the label itself. This can confuse fans and detract from the social network’s video experience, so a unified channel is more than convenient.