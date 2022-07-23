Zelenska and 22 more united for the future of Ukraine

After going to the US to ask for more weapons, in a speech to Congress, Olena Zelenska returned this Saturday to assume a leading role in the fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine by organizing the second Summit of First Ladies and First Gentlemen in Kiev. On a day when the fall of two missiles in Odessa called into question the grain export agreement signed the day before between Moscow and Kiev, the Ukrainian first lady joined – mostly virtually – 22 counterparts, including American Jill Biden , in an effort to gather international support for the reconstruction of their country.

“We should be united. We invite all those who support victory in the face of brutality to join us”, said Zelenska at the opening of the summit. It began with a surprise appearance by her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky. Greeted with a standing ovation, the Ukrainian leader said: “Ukraine has the greatest global support”, hailing his country’s new status as a candidate for the European Union. He added: “With peace, with reconstruction, with the return of our men and women from abroad… we will advance in a united Europe”.

But the spotlight was on the first ladies and American Jill Biden, in a two-minute recorded message, recalled her visit to Ukraine on Mother’s Day and her meeting with refugees. “As a Ukrainian mother named Anna told me ‘there are no borders in our hearts'”. And a day after her husband, President Joe Biden, approved new aid to Kiev worth 270 million dollars, including the sending of rocket launchers, Jill assured that her country is “working to stop the physical impact war”, providing “primary medical care, food, clean water and shelter, as well as support for survivors of gender-based violence.”

Moderated by Piers Morgan, the conference also featured interventions by actors such as Richard Gere, Ashton Kutcher and Ukraine-born Mila Kunis.

One attack, multiple versions

Hours after Russia and Ukraine signed, in Istanbul and under the aegis of the United Nations and Turkey, an agreement to allow the export of 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain blocked in Black Sea ports, a missile attack against the port from Odessa cast doubt on the initiative’s success.

The Ukrainian army ensured that Russian missiles hit grain processing facilities. Russia has not officially commented on the accusation, but according to the Turkish Defense Minister, it denies having attacked the port.

The reactions did not take long. By firing missiles at the port, Russian President Vladimir Putin “spit in the face of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who have gone to great lengths to reach this agreement,” the spokesman said. voice of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko.

Guterres “unequivocally” condemned the attack and emphasized that “full implementation [do acordo] by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative”.

