Zelenska and 22 more united for the future of Ukraine

After going to the US to ask for more weapons, in a speech to Congress, Olena Zelenska returned this Saturday to assume a leading role in the fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine by organizing the second Summit of First Ladies and First Gentlemen in Kiev. On a day when the fall of two missiles in Odessa called into question the grain export agreement signed the day before between Moscow and Kiev, the Ukrainian first lady joined – mostly virtually – 22 counterparts, including American Jill Biden , in an effort to gather international support for the reconstruction of their country.

