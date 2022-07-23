Zelensky gathers his commanders to decide attacks on Russian troops with NATO weapons

support the 247

247 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with senior commanders on Thursday to discuss the supply of weapons and the intensification of attacks on the Russians, reports Reuters.

“(We) agree that our forces have strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant losses on the occupiers,” Zelensky said in his video speech.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stepping up missile attacks on cities in recent weeks to terrorize its population. Moscow denies attacking civilians and says all its targets are military.

Kiev hopes that Western weapons, especially long-range missiles such as the US High Mobility Rocket Artillery System (HIMARS), will allow it to counterattack and recapture territories lost in the invasion.

There have been no major advances on the front lines since Russian forces took the last two Ukrainian-held cities in the eastern province of Luhansk in battles in late June and early July. Russian forces are also focused on neighboring Donetsk province. Russia intends to totally conquer Donetsk and Lugansk.

Ukrainian forces bombed the city of Donetsk early on Friday, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Ukrainian troops also destroyed bridges before withdrawing from Lysychansk, which is now preventing food deliveries, the city’s acting mayor, Andrey Skory, told TASS.

