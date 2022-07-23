Zoo celebrates first red panda cub in 25 years; watch | biodiversity

The Toronto Zoo, Canada, celebrated this Friday (22) the first birth of a red panda in 25 years at the institution. The four-year-old mother, called “Paprika” by the team, gave birth to a male calf weighing 221 grams.

The little red panda does not yet have a name, and will only be presented to the public in the spring (autumn in the Northern Hemisphere), when the weather becomes milder. Canada, as well as the United States, Europe and Asia, face strong heat waves during the current summer.

Paprika arrived at the zoo in November 2021, amid a breeding plan. She has since been considered as a potential mate for the red panda Suva. The conservation status of red pandas was elevated to “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation and Nature in 2015.

Watch the video of the mother with her newborn below:

“Paprika was very calm when she was momentarily separated from him, taking the opportunity to stretch out and get ready before returning to the nest to bathe and care for her young,” the zoo said.

The celebration of the arrival of the new red panda in Toronto comes as the species is considered difficult to study in the wild, as they hide easily due to their ability to climb trees and small size. The population of the animal, originally from Asia, is estimated to be between 2,500-10,000 individuals in the world, with a possible drop of up to 50% in the last 20 years.

Despite their association with bears, red pandas are heirs of cats in terms of DNA, and have no genetic link to their black and white fur cousins. Their carnivorous teeth, designed to cut and tear, are similar to those of felines, reveals Smithsonian Magazine.