10 Best TV Shows Like Netflix’s The Sandman » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Neil Gaiman’s long-awaited adaptation of the sandman finally arrives on Netflix on August 5, 2022. The popular comic book follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), ruler of the Kingdom of Dreams who escapes captivity after a century and begins to take back what is rightfully his. Meanwhile, Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie) and his infernal minions set out to control the seven Endless and maintain a mighty reign.

the sandman is a supernatural fantasy horror series that combines the dream world with Bible-inspired characters and iconography that offer important statements about the nature of humanity. Fortunately, there is no shortage of attractive TV companions to watch. the sandman when it falls in august.

10 Supernatural (2005-2020)

Stream on Netflix

The CW main series Supernatural is a great place to be introduced to the religious concepts of Christian mythology presented in the sandman. The drama follows monster hunters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they travel the country to thwart paranormal entities of all kinds, waging a war between angels and demons with their heavenly friend Castiel (Misha Collins).

In one of the longest-running American shows in TV history, Sam, Dean and Cass also experience several surreal dream sequences on the show that make viewers question the line between reality and fantasy, aligning perfectly with the deep existential dilemmas posed by Gaiman in the sandman. As such, it would be absolutely blasphemous to omit Supernatural.

9 American Gods (2017-2021)

broadcast on spectrum

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name, american gods is another sublime fantasy drama that is bound to appeal to O sandman fans. The story follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-con who becomes Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), a mysterious deity (Odin) who guides the freed prisoner in a war raging between the Old and New Gods.

Between Shadow Moon’s ghost wife Laura (Emily Browning), the sadistic Mr. World (Crispin Glover), his strange leprechaun Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber), and a poignant statement about media and technology becoming modern gods to be worshipped, American Gods has it all of the heady imaginative sensibilities that Gaiman has become known for. However, viewers should note that the series was canceled after three seasons and failed to resolve its plot.

8 Good Omens (2019-2022)

Stream on Prime Video

As soon as the fans are done american gods, it only makes sense to graduate to good omens, also created by Neil Gaiman from his 1990 novel and by Terry Pratchett. With more lightness to lighten the load, the biblical apocalypse is seen through the eyes of the demon Crowley (David Tennant) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), longtime friends who join forces to stop Armageddon.

Aside from the seductive comedic chemistry between Tennant and Sheen that takes the show a long way, good omens will intrigue O sandman Endless fans for his ability to raise deep philosophical questions about what it means to be human and the fragility of limited time on Earth, all the while doing so with a lighthearted twist that remains fun throughout.

7 Doctor Who (2005-)

Stream on HBO Max

Featuring David Tennant and his best character overall, it’s hard to imagine a world where fans of the sandman fans wouldn’t like the ultra-fun imagination of Doctor Who, one of the longest running sci-fi fantasy series ever recorded. The story follows the titular Doctor, an enigmatic Time Lord alien who traverses time and space in his time machine TARDIS to stop evil forces from harming innocent civilians.

Whether Doctor Who faces the Lord of Dreams, the Daleks, Davros, Cybermen or the Master, the same essential conflict is at the heart of both shows, as the eternal struggle for peace and universal order and moral lessons of light versus dark make this an easy recommendation for any viewer.

6 Lucifer (2016-2021)

Stream on Netflix

The most canonical TV show to watch with the sandman It is Lucifer, directly based on the DC/Vertigo character of Lucifer Morningstar by the celebrated Neil Gaiman sandman comic. Tom Ellis stars as the Devil, a fallen angel who leaves his post in Hell to run a nightclub in Los Angeles while working with the LAPD to fend off a series of supernatural scourges.

In addition to sharing an umbilical cord with the sandman as the central antagonist, the conflict Lucifer faces in trying to please and defy his father God once again comes to the moral bond that angels and demons struggle with in the realm of dark fantasy that Gaiman seems most comfortable with.

5 Constantine (2014-2015)

Buy on iTunes

Since the sandman is co-created by David S. Goyer and features an amalgamated character named Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), there’s no omitting Goyer’s apocalyptic fantasy drama, Constantine, as a recommended complementary piece. Based on the DC Comics character, John Constantine (Matt Ryan) is an English exorcist and occult detective who takes down paranormal forces of all kinds.

Another ethical tale of a person’s faith severely tested in the face of impending Armageddon, John and Johanna Constantine are sympathetic in the way they set out to return the forces of evil to the hellish underworld they belong to while restoring peaceful order to Earth.

4 Preacher (2016-2019)

Stream on Hulu

Based on DC’s Vertigo Comic series of the same name, Preacher is another highly praised supernatural fantasy series that deals with a deep religious moral awakening. Dominic Cooper stars as Jesse Custer, a drunken preacher who, on the brink of losing his religion, discovers a new paranormal power that reignites his faith and sets him on the path to literally meeting God face to face.

Along with his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and vampiric friend Cassidy (Joe Gilgun), Preacher sets out to achieve godhood while fending off the forces of evil that threaten humanity’s existence. In terms of tone, tenor, temperament and irreverent sensibilities, Preacher and the sandman are highly entertaining DC brothers indeed.

3 Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Stream on Fubo

Another excellent Victorian-era fantasy horror show to watch with the sandman includes Terrible Penny, the acclaimed Showtime series from creator John Logan. The story concerns Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), a mysterious woman who teams up with explorer Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton) to rescue her daughter from a hideous supernatural creature, finding help from iconic literary characters such as Victor Frankenstein and Dorian Gray.

As Vanessa kills ghoulish creatures in foggy London, she becomes the target of Lucifer, who tries to unlock her intronic mystical powers and use them for his own evil agenda. In addition to the show’s similar time frame and pious themes of good versus evil, Terrible Penny will haunt, tease and upset viewers as much as Gaiman’s stellar TV work.

two Carnival Street (2019)

Stream on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Original Series Carnival Street is a sumptuous Victorian-era fantasy that follows Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), a half-human-half-fae police officer involved in a dark conspiracy related to mythical creatures who have fled his homeland and overtaken Earth. Along with fairy partner Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne), “Philo” tries to strike a peaceful balance between humanity and London’s supernatural immigrants.

Although it only lasts for one season, Carnival Street was praised for its mythological world-building and salient commentary on the growing divide of rich and poor, overpopulation and immigration effectiveness, very reminiscent of Neil Gaiman’s overarching themes that are sure to appear in the sandman.

1 The Fades (2011)

Stream on Prime Video

Despite a decade, the fades is a fantastical British horror fantasy miniseries about an impending apocalypse and a young man’s dogged quest to stop it from happening. With twists from a young Daniel Kaluuya and Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, the story follows Paul (Ian De Caestecker), a 17-year-old Angelic ravaged with apocalyptic visions and the ability to see dead people called Fades.

When an evil Fade named Polus discovers a way to return to human form, Paul must stop him from spreading the trick to the other Fades and stop the undead from taking over the planet. In addition to Paul and Morpheus taking on the same existential task to restore peace on Earth and protect the human race, the fades will redirect viewers’ moral compass, as well as the sandman will be this August.