10 Netflix Science and Technology Movies You Need to Watch

Netflix is ​​one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with a good collection of different topics. If you like science and technology, there are good movies and series focused on these subjects in the platform’s catalog.

Our selection of 10 Netflix movies ranges from the satire and scientific denialism of “Don’t Look Up” to the biography of Steve Jobs, Apple’s pioneer co-founder, to space adventures like “Midnight Sky” and “Accidental Passenger”. ”, time travel and even the fun robotic invasion “The Mitchell Family and Revolt of the Machines”, nominated for an Oscar for animation.

Don’t Look Up

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, “Don’t Look Up” tells the story of two astronomers who discover the existence of a comet that will destroy Earth. In a race against time, they try to warn humanity, with the help of the press and the government. The film premiered in 2021 and is directed by Adam McKay.

The Adam Project

Released this year, “The Adam Project” depicts the story of time travel. Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) comes from the future and returns to 2022 to find the younger version of himself (Walker Scobell). Together, the two embark on an adventure to fix the timeline and save the world, only to discover more details about their own family.

The Midnight Sky

In Midnight Sky, George Clooney plays Augustine, a scientist alone in the Arctic who struggles to stop astronauts led by Sully (Felicity Jones) from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe. Clooney is also the director of this post-apocalyptic story, released in 2020 and adapted from the novel “Good Morning, Midnight” by Lily Brooks-Dalton.

iBoy

Released in 2017, the film “iBoy” tells the story of Tom (Bill Milner), a teenager who discovers that he has fragments of his cell phone in his brain after being shot in the head. Upon awakening from the coma, the young man realizes that he has developed superpowers and abilities and tries to get revenge on the gang, who also attacked his friend Lucy (Maisie Williams).

accidental passenger

“Accidental Passenger” is a 2021 film directed by Joe Penna. On a mission to Mars, an unexpected passenger causes an accident with irreparable damage to the ship. With basic resources compromised and facing a fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make difficult decisions. The cast includes Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette.

jobs

In this biographical film about the personal life and career of Steve Jobs (Ashton Kutcher), it is possible to follow the founder of Apple from his time in college to the leadership of one of the largest technology companies. “Jobs” was released in 2013 and was directed by Joshua Michael Stern.

I am Mother

Directed by Grant Sputore, “I am Mother” mixes science fiction and suspense as it tells the story of the first teenager of a new generation (Clara Rugaard) to be raised by a robot mother (Rose Byrne). It aims to repopulate the Earth after the extinction of the human race. Their relationship is strained when another human (Hilary Swank) appears and brings news from the outside world.

orbit 9

Uniting science, technology and romance, “Orbit 9” shows the story of Helena (Clara Lago), a young woman who spent 20 years alone on a mission in space. When she falls in love with Alex (Álex González), she may jeopardize an experiment that will define the lives of all humanity. The film was directed by Hatem Khraiche and premiered in 2017.

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines

Nominated for an Oscar for Best Animation in 2022, “The Mitchell Family and Revolt of the Machines” shows the journey of an eccentric family, which ends up becoming much worse than imagined due to a robot apocalypse. To save humanity, the family has to face their differences and fight the machines. The animation was directed by Michael Rianda.

hate network

Polish film directed by Jan Komasa, “Hate Network” tells the story of a young man who begins to succeed on social media by inciting hate and violence in internet campaigns, attacking from digital influencers to politicians. However, all the cruelty in the virtual world ends up harming your life in the real world, bringing serious consequences.