3 account options that yield 100% of CDI on the first day

The change in income from the accounts of the Nubank angered many fintech customers. The company reported that as of July 25, the digital bank will start using a new rule. NuConta will pay 100% of the CDI only after 30 days after the deposit is in the account.

Therefore, those who need to use the money before this deadline will not earn anything for the resources saved in the account. As of the 31st day, the customer will then have the income for the 30 days in which the money was reserved and the account will return to daily income. That done, many people didn’t like the news and are thinking about having other account options.

Accounts that earn 100% of the CDI

If you also didn’t like the news and would like to know other alternatives. Check below for three account options that continue to earn daily from the first day the money was deposited.

Mercado Pago

In Mercado Pago, the CDI yields 100%, with daily liquidity (business days) and the balance must be equal to or greater than R$100.

Only income tax is charged. The amount in the account is already tax deducted;

Buying and selling cryptocurrencies;

Credit card with no annual fee;

Payment of slips and with QR code;

Free transfers;

Personal loan.

itita Itaú

At Itaú, the CDI yields 100%, with daily liquidity (business days) and has no balance limit.

Only income tax is charged. The amount in the account is already tax deducted;

No annual fee credit and debit card;

Free transfers;

Personal loan;

Bill payment.

PicPay

At Picpay, the CDI yields 102%, with daily liquidity (business days) in amounts of up to R$100,000. The remainder will yield 100% of the CDI.

Only income tax is charged. The amount in the account is already tax deducted;

cashback;

Payment of slips and with QR code;

No annual fee credit and debit card;

Free transfers;

Personal loan;

Insert credits on the cell phone and transport card;

Buy gift cards on apps like: Netflix, iFood, etc.

