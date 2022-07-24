3 things you can do to make an old phone faster

Over time, cell phones are getting a little slow, right? There are several reasons for this to happen and today’s article will bring some really cool tips that you can do to make an old cell phone faster.

Curious? So take a look at the article below and take a look up on your old device, increasing the phone’s useful life by a few more months.

Keep your phone up to date

Even after a mobile device is no longer produced, it is very likely that it will continue to receive updates, you know? This happens because developers fix possible errors and add improvements to the operating system, increasing the life of the device.

Keep your operating system up to date to make an old phone faster (Image: Unsplash/Denny Müller)

Delete apps you don’t use

You know those apps that you found and thought, “Oh, I’m going to try it”, and ended up leaving it aside? They could be slowing down your device! It turns out that the more internal memory is occupied, the longer the processor takes to perform actions. It’s always good to keep your device free by deleting apps you don’t use, see?

Use an SD card

Using an SD card is a great way to free up space on your phone and let it perform actions faster. It’s a pretty cool option for those who don’t want to delete their mobile apps, but you can also save photos and videos there, leaving plenty of space on your phone so it doesn’t affect speed.

Using an SD card can make your old phone faster, freeing up the internal memory (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Canaltech)

Pretty easy, right? Share these tips with your friend who has an old cell phone and keep an eye out here, I’ll be back with more tips!