400 new opportunities in digital banking, see how to send your resume

Have you ever thought about working with one of the biggest fintechs on the market? People who are looking for a job opportunity will be able to take advantage of one of the 400 vacancies available at C6 Bank.

The company has options available for employees with various levels of experience and also from different areas. Find out what options are available and how to apply for the initiative.

C6 Bank job openings

Currently, the C6 Bando, which is part of the group of fintechs used in Brazil, has 400 opportunities open for new employees. Candidates may have several different areas of work and have different levels of experience.

It is worth mentioning that the institution was elected one of the best companies in the area of ​​inclusion and diversity by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Its main headquarters are located in the São Paulo region.

For those who still don’t know the company, it is a financial institution that has been on the market since 2019. Currently, around 16 million people in Brazil are clients of the initiative.

As for work data, it is worth remembering that this year around 1,300 people joined the C6 staff. Applications for the option are available throughout 2022, as there is no stipulated date to end the hiring process.

The areas of expertise are for operations, investments, management, innovation, security, technology, CRM and business. Here’s how to apply for the opportunity.

Know more: New job vacancies and internships in Brazil: Opportunities in the most diverse areas of activity!

Registration for C6 Bank

Those who are interested in going through the bank’s selection process must follow requirements depending on the position they want. It is common for the institution to require that, for some options, the person has a certain experience in the area. However, it is common for all areas to need a higher education degree.

Leaving the practical needs, certain characteristics of the institution’s employees are expected. These include quality written and oral communication and behavioral skills.

The selection processes take place in three different stages. The first of them is the sending of the curriculum through the application. Then the candidate is taken to take a series of tests in the online format. Finally, there will be an interview.

The application process takes place completely online through the company’s career platform. For that, access https://boards.greenhouse.io/c6bank/. Those who want to keep up with all the bank’s opportunities can follow their LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/company/c6-bank.