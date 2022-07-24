6 Netflix Masterpieces You Might Not Have Seen

The existential dilemmas, so common in the life of the most ordinary of ordinary people, take us off the rails by serving as a kind of trial by fire, in order to discover where we are capable of reaching in search of an ideal, a conviction, a dream. Poor human nature needs to be allowed to leave the rigor of the world, the austerity of existence, and go to a dimension where everything sounds more genuine, more rational, where life itself makes more sense – even if for a limited time, yet this scenario only exists for those who plan it. The great social transformations begin within each man, hence it is impossible, in the light of the thinking of geniuses such as the German sociologist Max Weber, a pretended salvation of humanity. Humanity would only be irreducibly saved if each one of us realized our faults and made amends, which, it is a pity, will never happen. Each one is responsible for his own redemption—or his own misfortune—and it is always possible, of course, to repent, from the heart, to the last second, to take a different path and remake life as much as possible. However, never satisfied with the world as it presents itself, the human being devotes himself to fighting the demons that attack him, whatever face he wants to have. Aiming to free the people of his country from a succession of autocratic governments, a man becomes a member of a guerrilla group, with the purpose of robbing banks and sharing the money among those in need. The Uruguayan José Alberto Mujica Cordano, ex-paramilitary, ex-political prisoner, ex-manager of his land and today just a humble family farmer and quiet octogenarian, withdrawn from the bucolic spirit of his small farm, is the protagonist of “A Noite de 12 Years” (2018), by director Álvaro Brechner. This and five other titles, released between 2020 and 2014, all on Netflix and with some awards in their pocket, do not deserve to be ostracized.
Pieces of a Woman (2020), Kornel Mundruczó
It is very difficult for a marriage to resist the loss of a child—and the couple who achieve such a feat can claim that victory. By overcoming life, death reaffirms its inexhaustible power over men, however hidden it may be. Frustration, sadness, despair at seeing a child die, life having disrespected its most primal meaning, is what is most brutally absorbed in “Pieces of a Woman”. The viewer is granted the right to observe Martha Weiss’s labor up close—too close—over a somber 25 minutes—and only at the end of this agony does the film’s name appear on the screen. With this artistic decision, director Kornél Mundruczó wanted to make the audience take part in the torment of the main character, to make them realize that there was a life opening up to the world and that life, for some reason, escaped. Martha is absorbed by a spiral of multiple feelings: the fleeting joy of feeling like a mother is soon replaced by a grief that lasts indefinitely in the protagonist’s life, a state from which she cannot get rid of, and which will decisively impact her relationship. with her husband, Sean, and her mother, who recognize her pain, insist that she rediscover the pleasure in life, but they don’t know how to persuade her, and put her foot in her hand. Sean, in particular, begins to show a slight indifference, first to his partner’s suffering, then to Martha herself, who in turn completely loses interest in her partner. The script makes it clear that he too suffers from tragedy, but that this does not give him a license for his cowardice. Meanwhile, Martha disintegrates to the point where she no longer bears anything human. She becomes a somewhat transcendental creature, like a specter that haunts the material that made her, yearning to return to that body, impressions that the audience only notices thanks to the amazing talent of Vanessa Kirby. Dela Martha Weiss is one of the most poignant portrayals of a character in her mental condition, a shattered woman who may never quite be whole again, even if the ending holds a promise of happiness.
The Night of 12 Years (2018), Álvaro Brechner
From 1973, a civil-military dictatorship was established in Uruguay, which lasted until 1985. José “Pepe” Mujica, Mauricio Rosencof and Eleuterio Fernández Huidobro, militants of the Tupamaros, a guerrilla with a Marxist-Leninist orientation, began to stand out in actions like bank robberies and are soon seen as a kind of rebellious saints, for distributing the spoils among the most humble. The forces of repression close the siege and the three are captured and taken to one of the units for the confinement of insurgents, where there are nine other colleagues, without it being possible to communicate between them. Years go by as the group tries not to give in to the feeling of alienation. The wait takes 12 years to end and a quarter of a century later, Mujica, at age 75, is elected president of Uruguay.
Righteous King (2018), David Mackenzie
Responsible for opening the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, “Legitimate King” is yet another film exploring the intricate process of succession to the throne in the United Kingdom that, not only being complex enough, also has obscure episodes, such as the one involving Robert I (1274-1329), the sovereign of Scotland. Robert The Bruce, a central character in the quest of the Scottish people to free themselves from the domination of England, fights for his empire, which throws the country into a long period of sociopolitical instability that extends in time even after his victory. The disagreements between the Scots and the English gain strength again with the appearance of Mary Stuart (1542-1587), another member of Scottish royalty who rises against England, then ruled by Elizabeth I (1533-1603), an event portrayed in “Two Queens” (2018), directed by Josie Rourke. Three hundred years after Robert The Bruce defeated Edward II’s army, James VI, a descendant of the Scottish monarch, is also crowned King of England.
Monster (2018), Anthony Mandler
The subtle difference between horror and horror that is established in cinema is evident in the debut work of director Anthony Mandler, responsible for recording clips of pop stars such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Shakira. In “Monster”, the title leads the most hasty viewer to believe that the plot refers to a fantasy narrative full of the bizarre creatures we all know. Well, there are monstrous beings here, but they are all flesh and blood — and we can cross paths with them at any time. In the screenplay, adapted from the biography of the same name by Walter Dean Myers, the protagonist is Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old black boy who lives in Harlem, a tough suburb of New York. Steve has nothing to do with the other boys in the neighborhood: he is a diligent student at an elite high school in another neighborhood, has a filmmaking career as his main goal and lives in the bosom of a close family that loves him. When doing a favor for his mother and going to the grocery store near the house, he ends up being implicated in a violent robbery, which results in the death of the store owner. Steve is caught red-handed and immediately transferred to a maximum security penitentiary, where he remains awaiting trial. His life, as it could not be otherwise, is taken by a kind of turmoil in which the more he tries to free himself from all the fragile accusations he is confronted with, the more he is held back to the center of the chaos from which his life seems not to go. go out. I tell you how furious he was – but also punctuated with arguments refined to the state of the art – against a completely flawed justice, which would be carried away by the hoarse voice of the streets when judging someone based on evidence that does not withstand a cold analysis of the circumstances and, obviously racist, “Monstro” focuses its fire on the performance of the main character’s scrupulous lawyer, who from the beginning believes in her client’s version and, in this way, takes pains to defend him, convinced that, at the end of all that torture, Steve will receive a truly fair verdict, much more convinced than Steve himself, by the way. A direction that opts for a purposefully confessional tone, combined with formidable performances and aspects of a technical nature that prove to be essential — such as the camera’s pop-up on the various characters while the protagonist’s judgment progresses — make “Monster” a film of author, a training film, an indispensable film. The massive dissemination of productions like this is never in vain: it takes less than a hundred minutes to have a renewed vision of life.
Sicario: No Man’s Land (2016), Denis Villeneuve
In “Sicario: No Man’s Land”, a continuation of the acclaimed “Sicario: Dia de Soldado”, director Denis Villeneuve, as always, leaves his mark: a film with vibrant chords, whether leaning towards classic suspense or mixing it with terror. and giving more pronounced hues to it. Taylor Sheridan’s superb screenplay tells the story of Kate Macer, an FBI agent assigned to a task force to stop Mexico’s drug lord, who runs a powerful cartel. The operation is shrouded in a dense fog of mystery, conducted by police officers of dubious conduct, and it is in the midst of this scenario that Kate will have to fight the bloody international drug traffic, without letting herself be discouraged or seduced by it.
PK (2014), Rajkumar Hirani
Social Criticism of Religions, in “PK” Rajkumar Hirani shows India as it is: immense, revoltingly stratified, chaotic. The country is so Pantagruelic that it shelters Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, all faithful, all believers in a God and in the hopes that He raises in man through the observation of His rules. In India, despite a population of about 1.4 billion, the percentage of those who either do not believe in God — atheists — or cannot believe — agnostics — is negligible. Hirani approaches the theological doubt from the point of view of the arrival of an alien who, astonished in the face of what he considers a plethora of contradictions, does not understand the reasonableness of valuing what is not seen to the detriment of those he stumbles upon on the streets. God is in the details and, therefore, in the subtlety. Anyone who does not understand this is incapable of believing, in God or in anything else.