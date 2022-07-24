6 Netflix Masterpieces You Might Not Have Seen

Monster (2018), Anthony Mandler

The subtle difference between horror and horror that is established in cinema is evident in the debut work of director Anthony Mandler, responsible for recording clips of pop stars such as Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Shakira. In “Monster”, the title leads the most hasty viewer to believe that the plot refers to a fantasy narrative full of the bizarre creatures we all know. Well, there are monstrous beings here, but they are all flesh and blood — and we can cross paths with them at any time. In the screenplay, adapted from the biography of the same name by Walter Dean Myers, the protagonist is Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old black boy who lives in Harlem, a tough suburb of New York. Steve has nothing to do with the other boys in the neighborhood: he is a diligent student at an elite high school in another neighborhood, has a filmmaking career as his main goal and lives in the bosom of a close family that loves him. When doing a favor for his mother and going to the grocery store near the house, he ends up being implicated in a violent robbery, which results in the death of the store owner. Steve is caught red-handed and immediately transferred to a maximum security penitentiary, where he remains awaiting trial. His life, as it could not be otherwise, is taken by a kind of turmoil in which the more he tries to free himself from all the fragile accusations he is confronted with, the more he is held back to the center of the chaos from which his life seems not to go. go out. I tell you how furious he was – but also punctuated with arguments refined to the state of the art – against a completely flawed justice, which would be carried away by the hoarse voice of the streets when judging someone based on evidence that does not withstand a cold analysis of the circumstances and, obviously racist, “Monstro” focuses its fire on the performance of the main character’s scrupulous lawyer, who from the beginning believes in her client’s version and, in this way, takes pains to defend him, convinced that, at the end of all that torture, Steve will receive a truly fair verdict, much more convinced than Steve himself, by the way. A direction that opts for a purposefully confessional tone, combined with formidable performances and aspects of a technical nature that prove to be essential — such as the camera’s pop-up on the various characters while the protagonist’s judgment progresses — make “Monster” a film of author, a training film, an indispensable film. The massive dissemination of productions like this is never in vain: it takes less than a hundred minutes to have a renewed vision of life.